Drishyam 3 OTT release Madras High Court halts release of Telugu dubbed version Here why

The Madras High Court has temporarily stopped the OTT release of the Telugu-dubbed version of Drishyam 3. Here’s what led to the legal battle and what it means for the film.





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Drishyam 3 (PC: IMDb)





The much-awaited OTT release of Drishyam 3 has run into legal trouble. Just when fans were preparing to watch the latest chapter of Mohanlal’s blockbuster thriller franchise from the comfort of their homes, the Madras High Court stepped in and temporarily halted the release of the Telugu-dubbed version. While the Malayalam version’s digital release remains on track, the Telugu version has become the centre of a copyright dispute that is now being examined by the court. This has created a lot buzz among fans, especially in the Telugu market, where the franchise enjoys a strong following. So, what exactly happened, and why has the court intervened?

Why did Madras High Court stop Telugu Drishyam 3 OTT release?

The Madras High Court issued an interim injunction restraining the makers from releasing the Telugu-dubbed version of Drishyam 3 on OTT platforms. The order was passed by Justice K Kumaresh Babu following a petition filed by Rajkumar Theatre Pvt Ltd. According to the petition, the company claims it holds exclusive rights to remake and commercially exploit the Drishyam franchise in the Telugu language. It argued that releasing a dubbed Telugu version on an OTT platform would violate those rights.

The petitioner sought urgent relief because the film’s OTT release was reportedly scheduled for June 18, 2026. The court said, “It is to be noted that, in spite of service of private notice on them, none of the respondents has entered appearance or is present before this Court. Their names have also been printed in the cause list. In such view of the matter, there shall be an order of interim injunction, restraining the Respondents/Defendants, their servants, agents, employees, assignees, licensees and everyone claiming under or through the Respondents/Defendants from exploiting the copyrights of the applicant by releasing the same in the OTT Platform”, as quoted in the Glute report.

Copyright dispute over Drishyam 3 Telugu rights

The legal battle revolves around ownership and usage of Telugu-language rights associated with Drishyam 3. Rajkumar Theatre Pvt Ltd maintains that it possesses exclusive rights related to Telugu adaptations and exploitation of the story. Reports also suggest that filmmaker Sripriya, who directed the Telugu remake of the original Drishyam, is among those associated with claims regarding the Telugu rights of the franchise. The dispute has now been intensified as the film moves into the OTT space.

Considering the urgency of the matter and the impending Drishyam 3 OTT release, the judge granted temporary protection to the petitioner by stopping the Telugu-dubbed release until further orders. So as of now, while the Malayalam version releasing today on OTT remains unaffected, the Telugu-dubbed release has been put on hold until further hearings.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the third installment in the popular Drishyam franchise, with Mohanlal returning as Georgekutty along with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Kalabhavan Shajon. The film continues the story of a man who goes beyond lengths to protect his family from the consequences of a crime. Following the massive success of Drishyam and Drishyam 2, the sequel is expected to delve deeper into Georgekutty’s battle against the law.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie promises more suspense, twists, and emotional drama. Drishyam 3 has grossed a worldwide total of Rs 239.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.