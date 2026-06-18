Delhi govt approves 4-km signal-free flyover stretch connecting key South Delhi routes

The PWD study found that about 82,800 cars travel along the 4-kilometre stretch daily. Traffic becomes particularly dense during rush hours, when vehicle numbers can reach nearly 4,900 per hour.





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PWD estimates suggest that the elevated corridor will significantly improve traffic flow. PTI/File image





Traffic in Delhi has been on the rise for the last few years in and around the national capital. Now to tackle the daily traffic congestion in South Delhi, a 4-kilometre signal-free elevated corridor along Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg in Chhatarpur has received government approval, paving the way for improved traffic flow.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the newly approved elevated corridor is expected to provide major time savings for daily commuters. The 4-km flyover will extend from Anuvrat Marg to DLF Farms along Sant Shri Nagpal Marg.

Connectivity to Qutub Minar, other regions enhanced

According to Verma, the project received clearance from the Delhi government following a detailed feasibility assessment. The elevated corridor is expected to reduce traffic congestion in South Delhi while providing better access to the Qutub Minar Metro station and surrounding residential areas.

PWD estimates suggest that the elevated corridor will significantly improve traffic flow. The current 19-minute commute between Anuvrat Marg and DLF Farms is expected to be reduced to about 6.6 minutes, with average vehicle speeds nearly tripling.

THESE areas to get relief from traffic congestion

According to officials, nearly 75,000 vehicles are expected to use the elevated corridor daily. The project aims to reduce bottlenecks caused by traffic moving from Mehrauli, Lado Sarai, Saket and Sainik Farm towards Chhatarpur and Fatehpur Beri via SSN Marg.

The report states that around 82,800 passenger cars currently use the stretch each day, with traffic density peaking at about 4,900 vehicles an hour. According to the PWD, the key factor behind traffic snarls on SSN Marg is the signal at Anuvrat Marg, which creates significant delays at the junction.

As part of its efforts to tackle traffic bottlenecks, the Delhi government is evaluating a proposal to build 18 flyovers and corridors on major roads to ensure smoother travel.