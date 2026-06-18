Disclosure Day box office collection India: Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller underperforms in opening weekend, fails to cross Rs 10 crore mark

Steven Spielberg’s latest sci-fi thriller has struggled to find strong audience traction in India during its opening weekend, with collections reflecting a slower-than-expected response in theatres.





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Disclosure Day box office collection (PC: IMDb)





Steven Spielberg‘s latest science-fiction thriller Disclosure Day may have opened strongly in international markets, but its performance in India has been far less impressive. Despite carrying the reputation of one of Hollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers and featuring a star-studded cast, the film has struggled to attract significant footfalls in cinemas across the country. While the movie debuted at the top of the global box office and generated strong numbers overseas, Indian audiences have shown a relatively muted response. As a result, the film has failed to cross the Rs 10 crore milestone in its opening week, falling short of expectations.

How much did Disclosure Day collect on Day 6?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Disclosure Day earned Rs 0.43 crore net in India on Day 6. The collection marked a decline of around 25.9 percent compared to Day 5, when the film collected Rs 0.58 crore. The movie was screened across 1,112 shows on Wednesday and recorded an occupancy of around 9 percent. With weekday audiences remaining limited, the film has found it difficult to maintain momentum after its initial weekend run.

What is Disclosure Day’s total box office collection in India?

As per Sacnilk, Disclosure Day has collected Rs 7.86 crore net in India after six days of release. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 9.43 crore. Considering the scale of the project and Steven Spielberg’s popularity among moviegoers, the numbers are below expectations. Industry observers had expected the sci-fi thriller to comfortably cross the Rs 10 crore mark within its first week, but current trends suggest otherwise.

Disclosure Day day-wise India net collection

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 1.80 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 2.50 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 2.00 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 0.55 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 0.58 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 0.43 crore

Total India net collection: Rs 7.86 crore

Why is Disclosure Day performing better overseas?

While the film has struggled in India, its international performance tells a different story. Disclosure Day debuted with approximately Rs 367.4 crore domestically in North America and earned around Rs 775.7 crore worldwide during its opening weekend.

Directed by Steven Spielberg and written by David Koepp, the film follows a suspenseful race to uncover a government conspiracy involving extraterrestrial life. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo in key roles. The combination of Spielberg’s brand value and the film’s large-scale science-fiction premise has resonated more strongly with audiences in overseas markets.

How is Obsession performing at the box office?

While Disclosure Day faces challenges in India, independent horror film Obsession helmed by Curry Barker continues its remarkable run worldwide. The supernatural thriller has become one of the year’s biggest surprise successes despite being produced on a modest budget. According to the latest figures, Obsession collected Rs 1.70 crore net in India on Day 20, representing a 15 percent drop from the previous day’s Rs 2.00 crore.

The film was screened across 2,844 shows and has now reached a total India net collection of Rs 70.25 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 83.67 crore. Globally, the film has crossed approximately Rs 2,456.5 crore worldwide, making it one of the most profitable releases of the year.

Can Disclosure Day recover in the coming days?

The upcoming weekend will be crucial for Disclosure Day. Positive word of mouth and audience interest in science-fiction stories could help the film improve its collections. However, with weekday numbers already showing a steep decline, the movie will need a significant boost to achieve stronger results in India. For now, the Spielberg directorial remains a global success story but continues to underperform in the Indian market compared to expectations.