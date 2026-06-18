Girija Oak reacts to Sanchita Ugale suicide case, calls for stronger helpline support system: 'Need to act...'

Actress Girija Oak has shared her thoughts on the death of television actress Sanchita Ugale, highlighting the mental and emotional challenges many actors face behind the scenes.





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Sanchita Ugale and Girija Oak (PC: Instagram)





The death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, friends, and fans deeply saddened. As discussions continue around the circumstances leading up to her death, actress Girija Oak has spoken about the often-overlooked struggles faced by actors behind the spotlight. Without focusing solely on one incident, Oak’s comments have brought attention to a much larger issue which is the emotional pressure, uncertainty, and isolation that many actors experience while building their careers.

Girija Oak reacts to Sanchita Ugale suicide case

Reacting to Sanchita Ugale’s tragic death case, Girija Oak described the incident as heartbreaking and said it should encourage meaningful discussions about the realities of working in the entertainment sector. During an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor said, “It is extremely unfortunate when something like this happens. I do understand and acknowledge the concern that comes in when something like this happens. The kind of things that are said — are we waiting for something bad to happen for us to make corrections? That’s absolutely not right. Things need to change. Corrections need to be made while we can still save a life. It is very unfortunate that a particular person has encountered many bad things at the same time and has been pushed into despair to an extent where such a drastic step has been taken. Having said that, there are good people also. I have met some horrible people, and some lovely ones.”

According to Girija Oak, while the industry offers opportunities and success, it can also be emotionally demanding. Young actors often move away from their families and support systems in pursuit of their dreams, making them more vulnerable during difficult periods. She noted that the pressure to constantly perform, secure work, and deal with rejection can take a significant toll on mental wellbeing.

Girija Oak also pointed out that although many professionals in the industry are supportive, there are situations where newcomers may feel isolated or unsupported, particularly during challenging phases of their careers.

Girija Oak highlights need for stronger support systems

One of the major issues highlighted by Girija Oak was the need for better mental health resources within the entertainment industry. She stressed the importance of creating safe spaces where actors and industry workers can seek help without fear of judgement. She further shared that, “In fact, my husband and I were just talking about this yesterday. We were discussing that we, as actors or film professionals from any department, should have quick access to a helpline or a mental-health platform where we can get information. Somewhere we can immediately go when we are having suicidal thoughts or just having a bad day, when you don’t feel like getting up and doing this all over again.”

The actress suggested that accessible counselling services, mental health awareness programmes could make a meaningful difference. In recent years, conversations around mental health have become more common, but many believe there is still a long way to go in ensuring actors, and everyone receive timely support when they need it most.

Sanchita Ugale death case

Sanchita Ugale was known for her work in television and had built a growing presence in the industry with her work in Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, and Saajan Ghar. Following her death on June 14, 2026, at her Mumbai home, reports suggest that she had been dealing with professional challenges in recent months. Her father, Machhindra Ugale, broke down in media interviews and alleged that Sanchita Ugale was facing severe mental torture, financial, and professional pressure. Her cousin, Akash Satish Ugale, alleged that Sanchita faced intense mental stress and harassment from the casting industry.

Police is investigating the matter, while many within the entertainment community have expressed grief along with family members calling for a thorough examination of all aspects related to the case.