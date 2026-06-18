FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina hope to turn the tide in Group B

Here is the full preview of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B match between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina





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SWI Vs BIH preview. (Image credit: AI)





Group B leaders Switzerland, who started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Qatar, are all set to lock horns with 4th placed Bosnia and Herzegovina in their second group game on Friday, June 19 at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood. Both the nations will be determined to grab all 3 points and become early contenders to reach the round of 32.

All the 4 teams in Group B are level on points (1) and this match between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina could shape up the standings. Elsewhere in the group, co-hosts Canada will lock horns with last edition’s hosts Qatar in an early morning 3:30AM match.

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For a fact, Switzerland could have taken the top spot in Group B had they not conceded a late goal against Qatar. The Swiss unit had taken an early lead in the 17th minute through a penalty from Breel Embolo and dominated the Qataris in every possible department.

The Red Crosses had 70% of ball possession along with staggering 10 shots on target from a total of 27 attempts. In contrast, Qatar had only 30% of the ball and only 3 shots on goal. Switzerland should have easily closed out the match 1-0 but an own goal from Miro Muheim spoiled all of their hard work.

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Their opponents tonight, Bosnia and Herzegovina, had a similar fate in their Group B opener against Canada who were trailing in the match 1-0 until the 78th minute when Cyle Larin found the back of the net with a banger from inside the box after a beautiful crafted move.

Switzerland enter as heavy favorites but Bosnia will be determined to make major improvements.