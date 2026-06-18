IMD weather forecast June 19: Strong winds and dust storms in Rajasthan, thunderstorms in Delhi NCR

The IMD has issued alerts for dust storms in Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, heavy downpours across Northeast India, and severe thunderstorms in Bihar for June 19.





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IMD weather forecast June 19: In an important update for the residents of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a contrasting weather conditions across India for Friday, June 19. While heavy downpours will lash the Northeast, intense heat waves will persist in Uttar Pradesh and Central India. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather prediction issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Regional Weather Breakdown: India Meteorological Department forecast June 19

Delhi-NCR & Northwest India:

Read more:

May 27 IMD weather forecast: Heat wave warning, rainfall and thunderstorms predicted over THESE states | Full report

Expect a partly cloudy sky with light rain triggered by a Western Disturbance. Thunderstorms or dust storms are likely by morning or afternoon, featuring winds of 40–50 km/h. Temperatures will hover between 40°C and 42°C. Hilly areas (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand) will see rain and thundershowers, with isolated hailstorms in Himachal and Uttarakhand. Rajasthan will experience strong winds and dust storms, reaching up to 70 km/h in eastern parts.

Eastern & Northeastern India: An alert is active for heavy to very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm) in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will see continuous heavy rain from June 19 to 24.

Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha: Bihar faces severe thunderstorms and lightning with winds up to 80 km/h, bringing heavy localized rain and a 2–3°C temperature drop. Jharkhand and Odisha will see 50-60 km/h winds through Saturday, with scattered light rain in Jharkhand lasting until June 24.

South India: Very heavy rain is forecast for Kerala and Mahe, alongside heavy showers in coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.



IMD predicts intermittent rain, thunderstorm activity across Delhi-NCR till June 21

The weather in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to remain changeable over the next week, with light to moderate rainfall, thundershowers, and strong winds likely to provide relief from the prevailing heat, according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also read: Delhi Weather Today: Will it rain by afternoon? Maximum temperature to remain below normal, Wind speed likely to reach 25 kmph; Check IMD forecast

The IMD has predicted intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity across the region from June 18 to June 21. During this period, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light rainfall occurring in several areas. Despite the fluctuating weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has not issued any weather warnings or alerts at present.

One of the key relief factors for residents is that the maximum temperature is unlikely to cross the 40-degree Celsius mark during the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies)