Is Alpha relying on Hrithik Roshan’s stardom and Dhurandhar-style hype to mask lack of conviction in YRF Spy Universe?

As Alpha positions itself as a landmark female-led spy thriller, its promotional strategy appears focused on franchise connections and familiar faces, reigniting conversations about originality in blockbuster filmmaking.





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A female-led spy film overshadowed by franchise dependence (PC: Twitter)





When Shiv Rawail’s Alpha was first announced, it was positioned as a game-changing moment for the YRF Spy Universe. The film promised something the franchise had never attempted before, a female-led spy thriller fronted by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Yet, after the trailer launch, the biggest talking point has not been the two lead actors or even the story. Instead, social media discussions have largely revolved around Hrithik Roshan’s surprise appearance and the trailer’s noticeably different marketing style. That shift in conversation raises an important question: Does Alpha truly trust its own identity or is it leaning on familiar franchise elements to generate excitement?

Hrithik Roshan’s cameo reveal breaks YRF’s biggest rule

For over a decade, YRF treated crossover appearances as its biggest secret weapon. Whether it was Salman Khan’s explosive entry in Pathaan or Shah Rukh Khan’s surprise appearance in another franchise chapter, major reveals were carefully hidden from trailers. That formula has now changed, as for the first time, YRF deliberately teased Hrithik Roshan’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal in a promotional trailer. The glimpse of Kabir’s iconic green eyes instantly became the trailer’s most discussed moment.

While the strategy successfully generated online chatter, it also created a perception problem. If Alpha is being sold as a landmark standalone film, why reveal one of the universe’s biggest stars before release? The decision feels less like confidence and more like insurance.

YRF Spy Universe fatigue is becoming harder to ignore

Another concern emerging from the trailer is the growing sense of familiarity within the Spy Universe. Many viewers believe the franchise has started repeating the same broad blueprint — a national threat, a betrayal, international missions, large-scale action and eventually a crossover moment connecting the larger universe. The trailer has also triggered comparisons with several international projects. Social media users pointed out similarities between specific scenes and moments from The Boys, La Femme Nikita, American Sniper and even Game of Thrones.

Others compared the dynamic between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johannsson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) from Marvel’s Black Widow, which actually looks like a copy paste template. Whether these comparisons are completely fair is debatable. However, the fact that they are happening at all suggests audiences are becoming increasingly aware of recurring influences and familiar storytelling patterns.

Alpha’s biggest challenge is the pressure of being a female-led spy film

From day one, Alpha was promoted as a milestone project. It was supposed to prove that women could headline a mega-budget spy franchise without depending on an army of male superstars. That is why Hrithik Roshan’s trailer reveal has sparked debate. Instead of conversations focusing on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s action credentials, much of the discussion immediately shifted toward Kabir and his role in the larger universe.

The irony is difficult to ignore. A film marketed as a breakthrough for female-led action cinema is currently being discussed because of a male superstar’s cameo. The move may help the opening-day numbers, but it also weakens the empowerment narrative that YRF has spent months building.

The hard hitting Dhurandhar effect

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the trailer is how different it feels from previous YRF Spy Universe promotions. The editing is faster. The cuts are sharper. The background score is heavier and more aggressive. Exposition takes a backseat while jump shots and rapid-fire action dominate the screen. The influence of Dhurandhar is impossible to miss. Ever since Dhurandhar changed expectations around action marketing, studios have been trying to replicate its energy. Following Alpha’s postponement earlier this year, it appears YRF carefully reworked its promotional approach.

The trailer avoids unfinished-looking VFX-heavy chase sequences that drew criticism in earlier projects. Instead, it focuses on close-quarter combat, darker visuals and relentless pacing. The challenge, however, is that copying the packaging is easier than recreating the impact. Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar franchise worked because audiences connected with its characters and narrative urgency, not just its trailer cut.

Marketing strategy versus storytelling substance

The biggest concern surrounding Alpha is whether the marketing campaign has become more compelling than the actual story. YRF continues to follow its familiar playbook — a teaser, a song release and then a massive trailer launch. The structure remains largely unchanged even though the presentation feels modernized.

Looking closely at the trailer, the story itself appears rooted in another revenge-driven narrative. Bobby Deol’s character seems motivated by deep ideological anger and personal resentment. Alia Bhatt’s character appears to be shaped by that conflict while Anil Kapoor currently looks positioned as a character meant to elevate key moments rather than drive the narrative. As a result, the campaign is selling milestones more than story.

The bigger question facing Alpha and the fate of YRF Spy Universe

There is little doubt that Alpha will open strongly at the box office. The combination of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Hrithik Roshan and the YRF Spy Universe brand is enough to create massive curiosity. The real test lies elsewhere.

Can Alpha stand on its own beyond cameos, franchise connections and trailer-driven hype? Or is the film another example of a cinematic universe relying on familiar formulas because it no longer trusts original storytelling to carry the weight? That question will only be answered when audiences finally watch the film on July 3, until then, the debate around conviction versus marketing remains very much alive.