Under fire all-rounder Ben Stokes set to return to cricketing action after being ousted by England

Under fire England all-rounder Ben Stokes is making a quick return to cricket after being named in Durham’s 15-man squad for their upcoming County Championship match against Northamptonshire.

The 35-year-old all-rounder was recently dropped from the England Test team for the match against New Zealand.

The England and Wales Cricket Board took this action after Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson broke a team curfew. The two players stayed out past midnight following a Test victory at Lord’s and became involved in an incident at a London nightclub.

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While the ECB and the independent Cricket Regulator continue to investigate the matter, there are no rules stopping Stokes from playing domestic cricket for his county side.

Durham’s head coach Ryan Campbell has welcomed Stokes back with open arms. Campbell mentioned that Stokes acknowledged his mistake, is in good spirits, and has been training hard with the squad all week. The coach also suggested that some of the public reaction to the curfew breach has been blown out of proportion.

This four-day match will be a major game for Durham, who currently sit at the top of the Division Two table. They are playing at home in Chester-le-Street and will look to protect an 18-point lead over Northamptonshire, who are currently in second place.

For Stokes, this game provides an immediate chance to get back on the field and focus on his performance. While Joe Root fills in as the temporary captain for the England Test team in London, Stokes will be looking to contribute with both bat and ball to help Durham maintain their undefeated streak in the domestic league.