'PM Modi specifically voiced...': What did India discuss with global leaders at G7 Summit? Foreign Ministry answers

At the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed the safety of global seafarers and welcomed the US-Iran agreement as a crucial step toward restoring peace in West Asia.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/pm-modi-specifically-voiced-what-did-pm-modi-discuss-with-global-leaders-at-g7-summit-foreign-ministry-answers-8450580/ Copy









Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in Evian. ANI





New Delhi: Emphasizing India’s deep concern over maritime security, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the critical issue of seafarer safety during his interventions and bilateral meetings at the G7 Summit. The statement comes in the wake of a landmark agreement signed between the United States and Iran, a development New Delhi has formally welcomed. India has expressed strong hopes that the diplomatic breakthrough will pave the way for a rapid return to peace and stability in West Asia, a region vital to global energy supplies and maritime trade routes.

India’s view on US-Iran understanding

During his high-level engagements over the last two days, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to regional security, noting that the safety of commercial transit is paramount. By positioning the security of seafaring crews at the center of his G7 discussions, Modi underscored the direct impact that West Asian stability has on global supply chains. Moving forward, India’s diplomatic focus will likely center on ensuring that the US-Iran understanding translates into concrete de-escalation on the ground, securing volatile shipping lanes like the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz from further geopolitical disruptions.

“We have always emphasised the importance of maintaining the freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce through the international waterways in the region. Prime Minister specifically emphasised the issue of the safety and security of seafarers. He noted how hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers essentially provide a global public good by serving on maritime platforms that serve the global community and serve global maritime trade in a big way, and why therefore their safety and security should be a common concern of the global community and this is something that he voiced not just in his intervention at the G7 summit outreach meetings but also in his bilateral meetings with several leaders,” Misri told reporters in Paris.

India invited at 52nd G7 Summit

India was invited as a partner country to the 52nd G7 Summit where Prime Minister Modi engaged with world leaders on issues of importance to India as well as to the Global South. This was India’s 13th participation at the G7 Summit and Prime Minister Modi’s seventh consecutive participation at the summit.

Foreign Secretary Misri also noted that India has made “significant progress” already with the United States on the conclusion of an interim free trade bilateral trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)