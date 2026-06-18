‘Dosti Amar Rahe’: French President Macron captures hearts with special Hindi tribute for PM Modi

In a remarkable departure from standard diplomatic protocol, French President Emmanuel Macron bid a fond farewell to PM Narendra Modi in Hindi, declaring “France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe.”





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PM Modi and French President Macron (IANS image)





Paris: In a poignant display of the deep-rooted strategic alliance and strong personal chemistry between the two leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron recorded a special farewell video message in Hindi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The unprecedented gesture came as the Indian Prime Minister concluded a highly successful diplomatic visit to France. By choosing to speak in Hindi, Macron underscored the unique cultural and political warmth that continues to define the evolving partnership between Paris and New Delhi.

“Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy that you are in Nice, Evian, or Paris. I am very happy to welcome you here. The friendship between India and France is immortal,” Macron said in Hindi. He then switched to English and reflected on his friendship with PM Modi. “I hope it was correct, but my dear Narendra, dear Prime Minister, I wanted to thank you so much for your friendship… France loves you… I am so happy you are here with so many friends before going back to Delhi. I will come to visit you next February, but you are my true friend… We love you. Take care,” the French President concluded. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and Macron participated in VivaTech 2026 in Paris, Europe’s largest technology and start-up event.

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Addressing the gathering of tech-entrepreneurs, start-ups, investors and business leaders, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s vision for a human-centric AI and frontier technologies, and the growing expanse of India–France cooperation in emerging technologies. He noted that technology had enabled transformative changes in India, from digital payments, AI enabled agricultural progress to cutting-edge space applications.

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Following the keynote address, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron also interacted with Indian start-ups and innovators displaying frontier technologies and practical solutions for industry, healthcare, sustainability, and mobility.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the relationship with France remains India’s “strongest bilateral relationship” at global scale with collaboration in several significant sectors like space, defence, etc.

(With inputs from agencies)