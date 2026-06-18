FSSAI issues warning to food businesses, restaurants against using rusted or damaged knives

Food businesses have been advised by FSSAI to use suitable food-grade cutting tools and maintain hygiene standards, while state commissioners have been told to monitor compliance.





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FSSAI has issued an advisory asking restaurants to stop using rusted knives. AI-generated image





The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in its most recent advisory asking food business operators to ensure that only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives and cutting tools are used in food processing and handling activities.

The advisory follows reports of rusted and damaged cutting tools being used in food establishments, raising concerns about contamination risks and hygiene standards. FSSAI said some food business operators were using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted or otherwise unsuitable knives and blades during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing and packaging operations. Such equipment can lead to physical, chemical and microbiological contamination of food, it warned.

FSSAI has directed state food safety commissioners to closely monitor compliance and ensure strict vigilance regarding the use and maintenance of food-contact equipment. According to FSSAI, it has come to its attention that some food operators are using unsafe tools such as rusted, chipped or corroded knives and blades during food preparation, processing and packaging activities.

FSSAI said that under current regulations, all equipment and utensils used across food handling, preparation, processing, packaging and storage must be made from safe, food-grade and corrosion-resistant materials, and maintained in proper hygienic conditions. FSSAI also underlined that such equipment and utensils should be regularly cleaned and disinfected at suitable intervals to ensure compliance with food safety norms.

“The use of rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged, inadequately cleaned or non-food-grade knives, blades and cutting equipment may result in physical, chemical and microbiological contamination of food and is not in conformity with the sanitary and hygienic requirements,” FSSAI said. It warned that food business operators who fail to comply with the requirements could face regulatory action. The authority has also instructed state food safety commissioners to closely monitor adherence to the norms during inspections and ensure strict enforcement. The statement cautioned that violations, if identified, could attract action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI warns against using metallic pins

On June 12, the FSSAI instructed food business operators to halt the use of metallic pins and wires in packaging food products and parcels due to health concerns. The advisory, issued in the interest of public health and food safety, stated that failure to comply with the directive could attract penalties.

According to FSSAI, metallic or staple pins and wires are being used by food businesses in decorative cakes and to seal various food packages, including snack pouches, sweet boxes and takeaway meals. The authority added that there have been multiple instances of pins being found inside or attached to food items, describing it as a “serious food safety hazard.”

The regulator mentioned that there is a considerable possibility of consumers accidentally ingesting such pins, which could lead to injuries and other adverse health effects. “All FBOs are hereby directed to immediately discontinue the use of metallic pins/wires or any other such material for sealing, fastening, securing, or packaging any food item, food parcel, takeaway meal, bakery product, cake box, sweet box, snack packet, or any other food item or package,” the advisory read.