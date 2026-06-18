Kriti Sanon Rashmika Mandanna react to Cocktail 2s lesbian love angle in film Three straight people

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have finally addressed rumours that Cocktail 2 revolves around a lesbian love story. Here’s what the leading actresses said to shut down the rumours.





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Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2 (PC: Instagram)





Ever since the trailer of Cocktail 2 was released, fans have been busy breaking down every frame, dialogue, and character dynamic. Among the many theories circulating online, one particular rumour gained significant attention: that Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters were involved in a romantic relationship. The speculation quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans debating whether the film was introducing an unexpected twist to its love story.

This film is a sequel to the director’s 2012 blockbuster movie Cocktail. As curiosity continued to grow, the question was eventually answered by the cast. Now, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have finally addressed the rumours, and their reaction has left fans amused.

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna shut down rumours

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have shut down rumours surrounding their upcoming film Cocktail 2, dismissing speculation about the storyline. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna recently interacted with fans and the media at a promotional event for Cocktail 2, where a member of the audience asked whether the film features a lesbian love story. Kriti Sanon immediately says, “There is no lesbian story.” To this Rashmika Mandanna adds, “I know, we do have that chemistry.” Kriti further says, “We are three straight people, guys. It’s only an emotional threesome, not physical.”

During the trailer launch of Cocktail 2, director Homi Adajania too clarified and explained, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought what if the story was about them, and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that.”

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is one of the most awaited upcoming romantic comedy films, set to release on June 19, 2026 (Friday), bringing a fresh take on modern relationships and complex emotions. The film reportedly explores themes of love, friendship, and evolving bonds in today’s urban lifestyle. With a star-studded cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, it promises strong chemistry and emotional depth. According to IMDb, the plot of the movie revolves around, “After a decade together, Diya and Kunal’s relationship is shaken when Ally, an old friend, re-enters their lives. What begins as a plan between two women spirals into chaos, triggering hilarious, emotional rollercoaster none of them saw coming.”

The story is expected to revolve around relationships and unexpected romantic dynamics. Blending drama, romance, and glamour, the film aims to be a contemporary take on love triangles. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this new-age love story unfolds on screen.