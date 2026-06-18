Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien alleged that security cover outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence had been withdrawn and removed.





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Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence security withdrawal sparks row. Political vendetta or administrative move?(File image)





After suffering a crushing Assembly election defeat, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is grappling with internal turmoil as several TMC leaders and workers have quit the party. Now, as per the latest development, a political row erupted on Wednesday after Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien alleged that security cover outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence had been withdrawn and removed. In a video shared by the party on X, the Rajya Sabha MP accused the state government of withdrawing security personnel deployed outside the TMC supremo’s home.

“HAPPENING NOW 9.30 pm today. @MamataOfficial ‘s PSOs for 20 yrs were moved out from her residence in Kolkata. She is inside Have parked my car to block entrance. No security. .Shot this video. Will come to you live now from

@AITCofficial ’s Facebook Page,” wrote Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on X.