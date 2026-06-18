Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur likely to witness rain, IMD issues alert

The Meteorological Department has issued a statement informing that a few parts of Maharashtra will witness a further spike in the temperature, whereas some districts of the state will see rainfall.





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Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update





New Delhi: People in Mumbai are still experiencing hot and humid weather conditions, even as June draws to a close, with no sign of rain in sight. The Meteorological Department has issued a statement informing that a few parts of Maharashtra will witness a further spike in the temperature, whereas some districts of the state will see rainfall.

According to the weather department, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Konkan. Similar weather conditions are expected in the districts of Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. However, there is a possibility of rain in the afternoon. Light rainfall is also expected in Sindhudurg district.

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Here are some of the key details:

In North Maharashtra, heat wave is expected in isolated areas of Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is expected in the evening in these places.

There is also a possibility of light rain in Ahilyanagar.

In western Maharashtra, light to moderate rain is expected in Pune city.

Heat wave is expected to spread in Solapur.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in 3 districts of Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur.

Marathwada

In the Marathwada region, the weather department has sounded a yellow alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed due to heat. Light rain is expected in Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur and Dharashiv districts. A yellow alert has been issued for isolated rains with thundershowers in Nanded and Bhandara districts.

Heat wave has been predicted in Akola, Amravati and Wardha districts of Vidarbha. Yellow heat alert has been issued for Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Yavatmal and Wardha districts. No alert has been issued for Washim district.

Odisha sizzles under extreme heat

Odisha witnessed extreme heat on Wednesday with Boudh in the western part of the state registering a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius. Owing to the extreme heat conditions, the authorities decided to extend the summer vacation in schools and anganwadi centres.

Schools in Bolangir, Sonepur, Ganjam, Angul and Sundargarh will remain closed till June 20, instead of June 18. With June 21 being a Sunday, schools in these districts will reopen on June 22, officials said.

In Nuapada district, classes will be held from 6.30 am to 11.30 between June 18 and June 20, according to an order issued by the district education officer. Schools have remained closed since April 27 for summer vacation this year, following a rise in temperature across various districts.