The Times of Bengal

Bhiwandi food poisoning: 80 hospitalised in Maharashtra after eating at roadside stall

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Bhiwandi: In what appears to be a suspected case of food poisoning, around 80 people had to be hospitalised in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi after eating street food from a roadside stall. All the patients a






Bhiwandi food poisoning: 80 hospitalised in Maharashtra after eating at roadside stall


Bhiwandi: In what appears to be a suspected case of food poisoning, around 80 people had to be hospitalised in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi after eating street food from a roadside stall. All the patients are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable.

Talking to IANS, Vinayak Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Shanti Nagar police station, said: “After 6 p.m. on June 17, people ate shawarma and pizza from a popular food stall named ‘Famous Shawarma’ in Khandupada. The next morning, they began experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain.”


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He mentioned that even after seeking treatment at hospitals, their condition did not improve. As a result, the affected people started getting admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital since Thursday evening.



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