'Yeh toh sirf trailer hai, Picture abhi baaki hai': Eknath Shinde hints at more sena UBT defections

Eknath Shinde reiterated Shiv Sena’s focus on Marathi identity, lauded the party’s MPs and MLAs, highlighted welfare schemes, and hinted at significant political developments ahead in Maharashtra.





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Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde gave a statement in connection to the Shiv Sena (UBT) defections. File image/PTI





Amid reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may switch to his camp, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that this was just a “trailer” and the full “film” is still to come.

Speaking to party workers on the Shiv Sena’s 60th foundation day, Eknath Shinde took a veiled swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, saying there should be introspection on why people are leaving his side.

None of the six dissident MPs were present at the rally held here. Without naming Thackeray, Shinde said a wolf doesn’t become a tiger by covering itself with a tiger’s hide. Shinde also asserted that the Mahayuti will win all 17 seats in the legislative council polls, voting for which took place on Thursday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is in the throes of a crisis as six out of its nine Lok Sabha members — Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar — are likely to join the Shinde-led Sena.

These lawmakers did not attend the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting convened on Thursday, confirming their breach with Thackeray’s leadership. This is the second major rebellion that the Thackeray-led party has faced in the last four years.

The undivided Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray, split in June 2022 after Shinde and the majority of party MLAs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray. The faction led by Shinde then joined hands with the BJP to form a government. The party name and poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ were allotted to the Shinde-led faction.