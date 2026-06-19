Not Messi’s Argentina or Mbappe’s France, new Indian T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer supports THIS team in FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 craze has taken over the globe and how can Indian cricketers miss out? Newly appointed India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer has revealed that he will be backing…





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Shreyas Iyer wearing the Brazilian jersey. (Image credit: X/Shreyas Iyer)





New Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has revealed the foreign national team that he will be supporting at the FIFA World Cup 2026 which kicked-off earlier this week across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

All the teams have played their opening group matches with co-hosts Mexico has becoming the first team to qualify for the next stage, which is the round of 32. The likes of Argentina, France, England and Norway among others are also expected to join the Mexicans in the next round if they win their next group matches.

Also Read: WATCH: Canada midfielder Ismael Kone’s leg-bending injury which has ruled him out of FIFA World Cup 2026

The stars of the FIFA World Cup 2026, thus far, have been Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who scored multiple goals in their respective group openers.

Yesterday, during the match between Canada and Qatar, we also saw the first player getting ruled out of the tournament in the form of Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone who endured a horrific leg injury which saw his left ankle getting bent from a challenge by Qatari midfielder Assim Madibo.

It’s been just a week and as the tournament proceeds, we will get to witness many more interesting moments unfold and a number of records broken.

Shreyas Iyer reveals he will back Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 craze has taken over the globe and how can Indian cricketers miss out? Newly appointed India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer has revealed that he will be backing Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil in the on-going 48-team tournament.

Iyer, who will make his national team captaincy debut next month in Ireland, took to his official X account and posted a picture of him wearing the Brazilian jersey with a caption that read, “A nod to the beautiful game” with the Brazilian flag.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Lionel Messi shed tears after scoring his first goal against Algeria? Here’s the real reason

For those who don’t know, Shreyas Iyer is an avid football fan and has previously expressed his admiration for the sport. In club level, Iyer supports English Premier League outfit Chelsea.