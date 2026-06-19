Allu Arjun faces fresh legal update in Pushpa 2 stampede case, hearing scheduled for...

Fresh developments have surfaced in the ongoing Pushpa 2 stampede case involving Allu Arjun, with the court setting the stage for the next hearing. The matter continues to draw attention as legal proceedings move forward in connection with the Sandhya Theatre incident.





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Allu Arjun legal trouble continues in Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre case (PC: Twitter)





The Pushpa 2 premiere tragedy has once again returned to headlines as Allu Arjun finds himself at the centre of renewed legal proceedings. A Hyderabad court has issued fresh summons in connection with the stampede case and directed the actor to appear personally for the next hearing. The matter is linked to the unfortunate incident that took place during the film’s 2024 premiere at Sandhya Theatre, which led to a fan’s death and multiple injuries. The upcoming hearing is scheduled for June 22, 2026, as the court continues to examine the roles of all those involved.

Court issues fresh summons for in-person appearance

As per court directions, Allu Arjun has been formally asked to appear before the Nampally Court in Hyderabad for the next stage of proceedings. The summons are part of the ongoing judicial process related to the Pushpa 2 stampede incident. The court is actively reviewing evidence and statements as the case moves forward, making personal appearance mandatory for the accused in the upcoming session.

Investigating officials have reportedly named Allu Arjun as Accused No. 11 (A11) in the case filed by the Chikkadpally police. Alongside him, the management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as Accused Nos. 1 to 10. In total, summons have been issued to 19 individuals connected to the incident, indicating the wide scope of the investigation and the number of parties under scrutiny.

What happened during the Pushpa 2 premiere

The incident dates back to December 4, 2024, when Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the Pushpa 2 premiere event. His arrival, which was reportedly unannounced, led to an overwhelming crowd situation outside the venue. The gathering quickly turned chaotic, resulting in a stampede that claimed the life of a woman and left her young son critically injured. The tragedy triggered public outrage and led to multiple legal complaints being filed.

Bail history and financial support reports

Following the incident, the actor was arrested and later granted interim as well as anticipatory bail by the court. Over time, the case has continued to remain under judicial consideration with periodic hearings. Reports also suggest that Allu Arjun extended financial assistance to the affected family, while his father Allu Aravind reportedly announced a Rs 2 crore support gesture. However, neither the actor nor his representatives have issued an official statement regarding the latest summons.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

The action-packed film Pushpa 2: The Rule brings together a strong ensemble cast led by Allu Arjun, who returns as the fierce and larger-than-life Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, adding emotional depth to the storyline, while Fahadh Faasil stands out as the main antagonist with a gripping performance.

At the box office, Pushpa 2 delivered historic results and turned into a massive global blockbuster. The film created a milestone by becoming the first Indian movie to earn over Rs 200 crore worldwide on its opening day itself. Driven by strong audience response across regions and languages, the film continued its powerful theatrical run and eventually crossed the extraordinary Rs 1,700 crore mark globally.