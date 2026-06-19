IMD Weather forecast June 20: North, Central and East India likely to witness rain and stormy conditions

The IMD has forecast widespread rain and stormy conditions across several regions of India on June 20, with strong winds, hailstorms and duststorm activity expected in some states.





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IMD Weather Forecast June 20 (PTI image)





IMD Weather Forecast June 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across several parts of the country on June 20. While rain activity is expected in northern, central and eastern regions, some areas may also witness hailstorms and duststorm conditions. States including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are likely to experience varying weather conditions, according to the latest all-India forecast bulletin. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather update issued by the IMD.

Area-wise IMD Weather Forecast for June 20

Northwest India

Rain likely in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

Rain expected in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab.

Rainfall likely in parts of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh.

East and West Rajasthan may receive rain.

Thunderstorms and strong winds likely in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan and West Rajasthan.

Stronger wind activity expected over East and West Rajasthan.

Hailstorm activity likely in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad.

Duststorm conditions likely over West Rajasthan.

Central India

Rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Thunderstorms and strong winds expected in East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Thunderstorm activity likely across parts of Chhattisgarh.

Strong wind conditions may affect West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh.

East India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Rain expected in Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Odisha is also likely to receive rainfall.

Also read: Delhi-NCR Weather today, June 19: Will it rain by forenoon and bring relief from heat? Temperature may reach 42°C, Winds up to 60 kmph expected

Thunderstorms bring rain relief across parts of Rajasthan

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed thunderstorm activity accompanied by light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some western regions recording heavy showers along with gusty winds and lightning, the Meteorological Department here said on Friday.

Also read: IMD Karnataka Red Alert: IMD issues red alerts for coastal districts as monsoon rains gain momentum | Check full list

According to the weather office, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded at 85 mm in Sri Ganganagar’s Srivijaynagar area.

Sri Ganganagar also recorded the highest maximum temperature at 41.5 degrees Celsius, while the highest minimum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius was registered in Phalodi and Jalore.

(With inputs from agencies)