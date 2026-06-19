Popees Baby Care Enters North India with First Store in Chandigarh, Expansion Planned Across Key Northern and Western Markets

Popees Baby Care, one of India’s trusted baby care brands, has marked its entry into North India with the launch of its first store in Chandigarh. Located at SCO 7, Sector 30-D, Main Market, the new outlet was inaugurated by Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing national expansion strategy.

Popees Baby Care marks its entry into North India with the grand launch of its first-ever store in Chandigarh, expanding its global footprint

The Chandigarh store is Popees’ 109th outlet globally and represents an important step in the brand’s efforts to strengthen its presence across emerging consumer markets in North India. The company, which has established a strong retail footprint across India and the Middle East, plans to further expand its presence in the region with upcoming store launches in Zirakpur, Karnal and Yamuna Nagar.

The new store offers a comprehensive range of baby care products designed to meet the everyday needs of young families. Customers can access newborn essentials, baby apparel for children aged 0–4 years, bamboo-based clothing and care products, diapers, wipes, shampoos, bath essentials, organic baby care products and a wide selection of infant accessories.

Founded in 2003, Popees has built a strong reputation among parents for delivering products that combine quality, comfort and affordability. The company follows a rigorous quality assurance process, with every product undergoing 28 stringent quality checks before reaching consumers. This focus on safety and reliability has helped Popees earn the trust of families across multiple markets over the past two decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaju Thomas Chairman & Managing Director, Popees Baby Care, said, “Chandigarh is a strategically important market for us and an ideal gateway to North India. For over two decades, parents have trusted Popees for safe, comfortable and affordable baby care products and we are delighted to bring our complete range closer to families in the region. This launch reflects our commitment to making quality baby care solutions more accessible while strengthening our presence across northern India.”

The company’s expansion into Chandigarh comes at a time when demand for specialised baby care products is witnessing steady growth across urban and semi-urban markets. Increasing awareness among parents regarding product safety, skin-friendly materials and quality standards has led to greater preference for trusted and established brands in the category.

Popees has consistently focused on innovation and sustainability across its product portfolio. Its bamboo-based range, organic baby care offerings and child-friendly designs reflect the company’s efforts to address evolving consumer preferences while maintaining the highest standards of safety and comfort for infants and toddlers.

The Chandigarh launch is expected to serve not only residents of the city but also families from the wider Tricity region, including Mohali, Panchkula and neighbouring towns. With its growing retail network, Popees aims to enhance accessibility to quality baby care solutions while creating a seamless shopping experience for parents.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, the company plans to continue expanding across high-potential markets in North and West India, strengthening its omnichannel presence and bringing its trusted baby care solutions closer to families nationwide.

About Popees Baby Care

Founded in 2003, Popees Baby Care is a leading baby care brand offering a wide range of products including newborn essentials, baby apparel, diapers, wipes, bath and skincare products, organic baby care solutions and eco-friendly bamboo-based products. Headquartered in Kerala, the company has grown into a trusted name among parents through its commitment to quality, safety, comfort and affordability. With 109 stores globally and a growing presence across India and the Middle East, Popees continues to expand its retail footprint while delivering high-quality baby care solutions to families.

For more information and Online Shopping , visit www.popees.com.