BD India and the HOPE Foundation Committed to Helping Upskill Young Adults

Aligned with its Corporate Social Responsibility goal of driving initiatives that create a lasting change in the community, over the years BD India/South Asia has been contributing to key initiatives in the education, health and environment domain. In the education domain, since 2018, BD India/South Asia, in partnership with the HOPE Foundation has been helping upskill young adults in Tally operating computer skills and Nursing Assistant training in East Delhi.

CSR Partnership for Upskilling Youth between BD India and Hope Foundation

Under this initiative, BD India team in collaboration with the HOPE Foundation, celebrated the successful completion of the 8th year program by felicitating 264 youth on their graduation in the 2 skill-based courses – Nursing Assistant and Tally. Students were awarded certificates and trophies in acknowledgment of their hard work and dedication.

Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India and KS. Wungchipem (Apem), Director, Hope Foundation

BD and HOPE Foundation have committed to continue with this partnership for the 9th year with the intent to train 320 youth across Nursing Assistant, Tally, and a new Advanced Excel + SQL course, thereby expanding pathways to employability.

Commenting on the initiative, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, “We are extremely proud of our partnership with the HOPE Foundation where we are working with a like-minded partner to upskill the youth and enable them to earn sustainable livelihoods. At the graduation ceremony, it was inspiring to witness the journeys of the students and hear first-hand the positive impact this program has had on enhancing their employability and confidence. As a global corporate social citizen, we are immensely proud of creating a better tomorrow for the youth of today, aligned with our objective of advancing together.”

KS. Wungchipem (Apem), Director Skill Development North & East India, HOPE Foundation said, “The partnership with BD has been instrumental in empowering youth by providing skill-based training in Nursing Assistant and Tally. This collaboration not only enhanced employability but also opened avenues for sustainable livelihoods. Through BD’s support, young individuals gained practical skills, industry exposure, and confidence to secure meaningful jobs. The initiative stands as a strong example of how partnerships can drive youth empowerment and long-term impact. Over the last 8 years of the partnership, more than 2200 youth have been trained and more than 1750 have secured jobs”

The two courses offered by Project HOPE – Nursing Assistant (NA) and Tally training are run in parallel for three months each. The criteria to offer the free courses to students is one, a 10th class pass certificate and two, a demonstrable economic need. All the students are also trained in basic English-speaking skills, life skills and there is a provision for hands-on practical sessions for both courses. The NA students undergo additional on-the-job Training for six months in reputed public or private hospitals.

Initiated in 2018, this project has trained over 2200 students from low socioeconomic backgrounds and enabled employment for over 80% of beneficiaries, largely women.

About BD-India

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.