Come to Telangana with Ideas, We Assure Encouragement to Turn them into Reality: Sridhar Babu, IT Minister

Delivered keynote address at the Hyderabad Economic Forum on – Hyderabad: Becoming India’s Innovation Capital.

Pitched Hyderabad as India’s Innovation Capital.

Over 500 Business Leaders, Policymakers, Investors and Innovators Gather at SAS iTower to Shape Hyderabad’s Economic Future.

The inaugural Hyderabad Economic Forum (HEF) 2026, held under the theme “One City. One Vision. Infinite Possibilities”, hosted by SAS Infra in association with knowledge partner Bower School of Entrepreneurship, brought together over 500 business leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, academics and industry experts today at SAS iTower, Khajaguda, to shape Hyderabad’s next growth story and strengthen its position among the world’s leading economic and innovation hubs.

Sri Sridhar Babu, IT Minister, Telangana; (L-R) Dr. Preethi Reddy & Dr. G.V. Rao, Chairman, SAS INFRA; inaugurating Hyderabad Economic Forum 2026; today at SAS iTower, Hyderabad

As one of India’s fastest-growing economic centres, Hyderabad has emerged as a global destination for technology, enterprise, innovation, investment and world-class infrastructure. The Forum served as a platform for collaboration, strategic dialogue and actionable ideas aimed at driving sustainable and inclusive growth.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Chief Guest Sri Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, on “Hyderabad: Becoming India’s Innovation Capital.” In his address he said, “The 20th century was defined by competition for resources, industries and capital; the 21st century belongs to nations that can attract ideas, talent and innovation. India’s remarkable rise from 81st to 39th in the Global Innovation Index over the past decade reflects this global shift and underscores the country’s growing innovation strength. Telangana is determined to lead this transformation from the front.”

“Today, India is the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, and Telangana has emerged as one of its most dynamic innovation hubs, earning recognition as a ‘Top Performer’ in the Centre’s States’ Startup Rankings. Through pioneering initiatives such as AIKAM, the Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX), a Rs. 1,000-crore Fund of Funds for Startups, the proposed AI University, Skill University, and 100 Advanced ITIs, we are creating an ecosystem where innovation is not only encouraged but enabled,“ Sri Sridhar Babu added.

He further emphasised that, “Our commitment extends beyond startups and enterprises. Through AI-enabled classrooms and the AI Literacy Mission, we are equipping nearly 20 lakh government school students with the skills required for the future economy. We are building a state where innovation is embedded in education, governance and entrepreneurship.“

He concluded by saying, my message to innovators, entrepreneurs and creators is simple, Come to Telangana with an idea. We may not guarantee that every idea will succeed, but we can assure you that every sincere idea will find support, opportunity and the confidence to grow.

The day-long sessions covered economic growth and market outlook, future-ready infrastructure, digital and AI transformation, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), innovation and entrepreneurship, and investment and capital, alongside discussions on life sciences, retail, real estate, wealth management, education, hospitality, entertainment, women’s leadership and sports infrastructure, reflecting the city’s diverse growth trajectory. Participants explored how emerging technologies, strategic investments and collaborative ecosystems can accelerate Hyderabad’s development.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Dr. G.V. Rao, Chairman of SAS Infra, said that “Hyderabad’s strength lies in its ability to excel simultaneously across multiple sectors, including technology, life sciences, retail, real estate, sports and entertainment. He emphasized that the Forum was created to bring together stakeholders shaping the city’s future and to continue fostering meaningful dialogue in the years ahead.”

HEF 2026 featured more than 20 distinguished speakers through keynote sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions. A notable discussion examined whether Hyderabad could become India’s first truly global real estate market, underscoring the city’s broader ambitions.

Among the prominent speakers were Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy, Vice-Chairman of Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth; Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Satish Dua, General Officer, Indian Army; Mr. Sarvesh Singh, CEO of Life Sciences & Pharma for the Government of Telangana; Mr. Rahul Attuluri, Cofounder and CEO of NxtWave; Dr. Anil Lamba, Director of Lamcon Finance & Management Services; Mr. Karthik Yanamandra, Founding Partner, 360D Sports; Mr. Rehan Guha, Founder, Oxymorons & Half-a-Bawa Hospitality Consultants; and Ms. Mrunalini Rao, Founder & Creative Director, among several other distinguished leaders. Ms. Faye D’Souza, Founder of Beatroot News, moderated a few of the sessions.

The event concluded with a strong consensus that Hyderabad is uniquely positioned to lead India’s next phase of growth, innovation and global relevance. HEF 2026 marks the beginning of an ongoing platform that will continue to convene leaders, policymakers and innovators to shape Hyderabad’s long-term economic vision and global competitiveness.

About SAS Infra

SAS Infra is a Hyderabad-based premium real estate developer with an active portfolio spanning ultra-luxury residential, large-scale commercial and luxury retail developments, including SAS Crown (Kokapet) and SAS iTower (Khajaguda).

About Bower School of Entrepreneurship

Bower School of Entrepreneurship served as Knowledge Partner for the Hyderabad Economic Forum ’26.