Shri Piyush Goyal Visits Repos Energy Booth at VivaTech Paris 2026, Backs Autonomous Fuelling as India's Next Energy Frontier

Repos Energy today made a defining mark at VivaTech Paris 2026, showcasing a live working prototype of its Autonomous Fuelling Solution at the India Pavilion. The showcase took place on a historic day as Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal participated in the summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, championing India’s deep-tech ambitions on the world stage. The Pune-based energy-tech startup demonstrated a glimpse of what fuel stations could look like in the near future, powered entirely by Artificial Intelligence, IoT, robotics, and digital payments, with minimal human intervention.



(L-R) Chetan Walunj, Founder, Repos Energy; Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder, Repos Energy, at VivaTech 2026, Paris



The moment carries significant weight. India is making its debut as AI Country Partner at VivaTech 2026, Europe’s largest technology and innovation summit, and is hosting its largest-ever national pavilion at the event. Repos Energy is among the 25 high-potential Indian startups curated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to represent the country under the ‘Bharat Innovates’ theme, a platform that positions India as a global hub for deep-tech innovation.



A key agenda at the pavilion centred on how the Government of India, led by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, intends to actively facilitate and accelerate the introduction of Autonomous Fuelling infrastructure across the country. The ministry’s commitment to enabling this next frontier of energy transition signals a decisive policy push that goes beyond participation at a global platform. For Repos Energy, this is a defining moment of alignment, one that validates the company’s long-standing conviction that autonomous, technology-driven fuelling is not a distant aspiration but an imminent reality for India.



The Autonomous Fuelling prototype on display integrates AI-based demand forecasting, IoT-enabled remote monitoring, robotic dispensing mechanisms, and frictionless digital payment infrastructure, designed to support both conventional fuels and emerging energy sources. The system envisions a future where fuelling stations operate with significantly reduced human intervention, contributing to operational efficiency, safety, and the broader decarbonisation agenda.



Speaking on India’s commitment to introducing Autonomous Fuelling infrastructure, Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, said, “India’s vision for energy transition is not just about adoption, it is about building the infrastructure that defines the future. Autonomous Fuelling is a critical piece of that puzzle, and the Government of India, through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is committed to creating the right policy environment to introduce and scale this technology across the country. Startups like Repos Energy, who are building at the intersection of AI, IoT, and energy, are exactly the kind of innovators that will help India lead the global energy transition. VivaTech 2026 is a fitting platform to announce this intent to the world.”



Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, Founders, Repos Energy, showcase their Autonomous Fuelling Solution to Piyush Goyal at VivaTech 2026, Paris



Speaking at VivaTech Paris, Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder, Repos Energy, said, “Showcasing our Autonomous Fuelling vision here, on a day when India stands tall on the world stage, is a defining moment, not just for Repos Energy, but for every Indian entrepreneur who dares to build for the world. When we started in 2017, we never imagined it would bring us here. This is proof that when you build with conviction, the world takes notice.”



Chetan Walunj, Founder, Repos Energy, added, “The future of energy is autonomous, intelligent, and made in India. By combining AI, IoT, and robotics, we are not just reimagining fuel delivery, we are building the infrastructure that will power the world’s energy transition. This is Repos Energy’s commitment to Viksit Bharat, and beyond.”



For Repos Energy, the VivaTech platform represents more than an exhibition opportunity, it is a strategic inflection point. Founded in 2017 with the deceptively simple question ‘What if fuel came to you?’, the company has since built a network of 2,500+ fuelling partners and served 25,000+ businesses across India, while working directly with the Government of India to establish the doorstep fuel delivery policy framework. Backed by the late Shri Ratan Tata across two funding rounds, Repos Energy has steadily evolved from a last-mile logistics innovator into an AI-driven energy transition infrastructure company, and its VivaTech showcase is the most visible articulation of that pivot yet.



Repos Energy’s selection under ‘Bharat Innovates’ and its presence at VivaTech 2026 positions it at the intersection of two of India’s most consequential narratives: the global energy transition and India’s emerging identity as a deep-tech exporter. The company aims to use the platform to advance strategic global partnerships and attract international interest in its Autonomous Fuelling infrastructure.



About Repos Energy

Founded in 2017 by Aditi Bhosale Walunj (Founder) and Chetan Walunj (Founder), Repos Energy is India’s pioneering AI-driven energy transition infrastructure and is on a mission to make all forms of energy accessible and efficient. With 2,500+ fuelling partners and 25,000+ businesses served across India, Repos Energy brings convenience, clarity, and control to nation-building organisations through technology, while doing its part for the planet. Backed by late Shri Ratan Tata, who invested in the company across two funding rounds, and having worked with the Government of India to establish the doorstep fuel delivery policy framework, Repos Energy stands for bringing a blend of innovation and excellence, to deliver value to consumers at large.

For more information, visit www.reposenergy.com.