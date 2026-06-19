Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League: India’s golden boy finishes 5th but secures Commonwealth games qualification

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra made his highly anticipated return to competitive athletics at the 2026 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar. Returning to action after a long layout due to a back injury, Chopra used the event at the Qatar Sports Club to shake off the rust and rebuild his competitive rhythm ahead of a packed season featuring the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Chopra’s last competitive appearance was a disappointing 8th place finish at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where his back injury heavily limited his performance.

In Doha, facing a stacked international field that included former world champion Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch, the Indian star had a cautious start. He opened the competition with a foul on his first attempt as he struggled to find his timing on the runway.

Chopra got himself onto the leaderboard with his second attempt, registering a legal throw of 82.77 meters to settle into the event.

He found his true form in the third round. Charging down the runway with his trademark intensity, Chopra timed his release perfectly to send a best throw of 85.69 meters. This big effort briefly thrust him into contention and showed that his power was returning.

However, his momentum slowed slightly in the fourth round, where he registered a lesser distance of 83.45 meters. By the conclusion of the fourth round, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage led the high-quality field with a massive throw of 88.68 meters.

Anderson Peters occupied the second spot with an 86.38-meter effort, while Curtis Thompson sat in third with 85.99 meters. Chopra was placed fourth overall, a solid platform for the Indian athlete as he continues his recovery and builds towards peak form for the upcoming major championships.