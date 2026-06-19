Eastern India Gets Access to Advanced Neurointervention Technology as Manipal Hospital Mukundapur Launches Neuro Biplane Cathlab

Kolkata, June 19, 2026: As neurological disorders continue to pose a growing healthcare challenge, timely diagnosis and advanced interventions are crucial for better patient outcomes. Strengthening its commitment to delivering advanced neurological care, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, under its Neurosciences – Centre of Excellence, announced the launch of its Neuro Biplane Cathlab, marking a significant advancement in neurovascular care in Eastern India. The state-of-the-art facility brings next-generation imaging technology and advanced endovascular capabilities, enabling precise diagnosis and minimally invasive procedures for complex neurological conditions. The launch aims to enhance access to advanced neurointerventional services for patients across the region while reducing the need to travel outside Eastern India for specialised care. During the programme, Dr. Sukalyan Purkayastha, Director and Senior Consultant – Neurointervention & Endovascular Surgery, Manipal Hospitals East Region, and Dr. Nirmalya Ray, Senior Consultant – Neuro Interventional Radiology, Manipal Hospitals Mukundapur Cluster, shared insights on the evolving role of technology in strengthening neurovascular care and improving patient outcomes.As part of this advancement, the Neuro Biplane Cathlab brings advanced dual-plane imaging technology for precise diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment of complex brain and spine vascular conditions. The system provides real-time, high-resolution views of blood vessels, enabling greater accuracy during critical neurointerventional procedures. Further strengthening neurovascular care, the facility supports advanced treatments for conditions such as acute ischemic stroke, brain aneurysms, AVMs, and other vascular disorders through procedures including Mechanical Thrombectomy, Complex Embolization procedures, Flow diversions for complex aneurysms and stent / balloons assisted coiling etc. With stroke emerging as a major global health concern, timely diagnosis and intervention remain critical. Globally, nearly 1 in 4 people above the age of 25 are estimated to experience a stroke in their lifetime, highlighting the growing need for advanced neurointerventional facilities that enable faster decision-making, improved treatment precision, and better patient outcomes.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sukalyan Purkayastha, Director and Senior Consultant – Neurointervention & Endovascular Surgery, Manipal Hospitals East Region, said: “The launch of the Neuro Biplane Cathlab is an important milestone in strengthening advanced neurovascular care in Eastern India. Stroke is among the leading causes of death and long-term disability globally, with India witnessing a significant burden of stroke cases every year. In such emergencies, every minute is critical, as delayed treatment can lead to irreversible brain damage. This advanced technology allows us to diagnose complex vascular conditions faster, plan procedures more accurately, and perform minimally invasive interventions with greater precision. It will help patients access advanced stroke and neurovascular treatments closer to home and improve overall outcomes.”Dr. Nirmalya Ray, Senior Consultant – Neuro Interventional Radiology, Manipal Hospitals Mukundapur Cluster, said, “In neurovascular care, accurate imaging is the foundation for successful treatment. The Neuro Biplane Cathlab combines advanced imaging capabilities with a multidisciplinary approach involving neurointerventional specialists, neurologists, neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and critical care experts. Its high-resolution, multi-angle visualization provides a better understanding of complex vascular conditions, enabling precise treatment planning and interventions. This technology will significantly enhance our ability to manage critical cases, where speed, accuracy, and clinical expertise are essential for achieving better outcomes.”The introduction of this advanced facility reflects Manipal Hospital Mukundapur’s continued commitment towards bringing globally benchmarked healthcare technologies and specialised clinical expertise to patients across Eastern India. With this launch, the hospital group aims to further strengthen the region’s neurovascular ecosystem by improving access to advanced stroke care, reducing treatment delays, and enabling patients to benefit from world-class minimally invasive neurological interventions.About Manipal HospitalsAs a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal’s integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.



























