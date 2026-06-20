Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have reportedly parted ways after months of dating. Neither has spoken out yet, but the quiet split has already set fans talking. Here’s what we know so far about this.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/dhanush-mrunal-thakur-love-story-ends-couple-reportedly-splits-after-months-of-dating-8451860/ Copy









Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush (PC: IMDb)





For months, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have been at the centre of dating rumours, with fans closely following every update involving the two stars. From public appearances to pictures on social media, speculation about their relationship continued to make headlines throughout the past year. According to the latest reports it is said that the rumoured couple has decided part ways. While neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has addressed the speculation, the report has left fans wondering what really happened between the two actors.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur reportedly end relationship

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have allegedly gone their separate ways after being linked romantically for several months. According to an exclusive by Filmfare, the actor and actress have decided to go their separate ways. However, the exact reason behind the breakup remains undisclosed. A source close to the actors has claimed that they have broken up. Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has responded to this as of now.

How did Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating rumours start?

Rumours linking Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur first gained momentum in 2025 after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions. Their interactions at public events quickly became a talking point among fans and entertainment followers.

Speculation increased further when Dhanush attended a screening of one of Mrunal Thakur’s films, while reports also suggested that the actors were seen together at several industry gatherings. Over time, the speculation grew so much that wedding rumours also began circulating online.

Mrunal Thakur had previously dismissed dating rumours at one of her movie promotion events in Mumbai and stated that she preferred people to focus on her work rather than her personal life. She also shared that she did not have time for dating because of her professional commitments.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s work update

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in action-drama Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram The Blood Wood with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi & Sreeleela, releasing October 16, 2026. His recent releases include Tamil film Kara and Hindi movie Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in action-romance Dacoit opposite Adivi Sesh, and reports say she’s in talks for a female-led period film to be directed by Dhanush.