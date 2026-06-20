IND vs AFG 2026 3rd ODI Chennai Weather Updates: RAIN and thunderstorm set to play spoilsport for Team India

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI: After a rain-hit first game in Dharamshala, the wet weather has followed Team India to Chennai for the final game against Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.





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Rain is set to hit Chennai on Saturday afternoon during India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI. (Photo: IANS)





IND vs AFG 2026 3rd ODI: Team India are set to face off against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI match of the three-game series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The series started off on a rainy note with the opening game in Dharamshala reduced to 25-overs-a-side due to incessant rain earlier this month. We might have a similar ending in Chennai with rain and thunderstorms predicted for Saturday afternoon in Chennai.

The Indian team are coming to Chennai from oppressive heat conditions in Lucknow in the second ODI on Wednesday. Indian centurions Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were totally sapped out in temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius in Capital of Uttar Pradesh. Both batters were suffering with cramps by the end of their double century partnership.

The cricketers from both teams will be pleased that maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to be around 35 degrees on Saturday afternoon. But the humidity is expected to be at a high level at 67 per cent on the day.

The bad news for cricket fans is that there is around 55 per cent possibility of rain on Saturday and around 33 per cent probability of thunderstorms as well. There will be cloud cover of around 76 per cent over Chennai on Saturday as well.

Check Chennai weather update for India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI HERE –

The humidity is set to rise to around 80 per cent by Saturday evening with 78 per cent cloud cover also expected over the Capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The third ODI will be played on pitch no. 4 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium – home of Chennai Super Kings – which is a red-soil track. The bowlers can expect plenty of bounce from this surface.

The visiting Afghanistan side will hope for more assistance for their spin bowlers led by Rashid Khan and Allah Ghazanfar. The Chennai track has traditionally has something in it for the slow bowlers.

“We know that Chennai spins a little bit more, so we’d obviously be hoping for our spinners to play a bit of a bigger part,” Afghanistan field coach John Mooney said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Rashid has shown in his class all the way through. That second and third spinner, we just need, hopefully, for them to step up a bit,” Mooney added.