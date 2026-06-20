Disclosure Day box office collection Day 8: Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller fails to register huge surge, but earns more than THIS Bollywood film

The eighth-day box office figures for Disclosure reveal a stable performance, with the Steven Spielberg directorial maintaining momentum despite the absence of a significant weekend boost.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/disclosure-day-box-office-collection-day-8-steven-spielbergs-sci-fi-thriller-fails-to-register-huge-surge-but-earns-more-than-this-bollywood-film-bharat-bhhagya-viddhaata-8451849/ Copy









Disclosure Day box office collection (PC: IMDb)





The box office journey of Emily Blunt‘s Disclosure Day is entering a crucial phase as the Steven Spielberg-backed sci-fi thriller tries to maintain its hold in cinemas. While the film did not witness the kind of jump that many trade watchers were expecting on its second Friday, it still managed to keep its collections moving. The latest numbers suggest that audience interest remains present even though the pace has slowed down considerably from earlier days. Despite the decline, the film has found itself in a better position than one Bollywood release and continues to remain in the conversation among moviegoers.

Disclosure Day 8 box office collection

According to the latest box office figures, Disclosure Day earned Rs 22.87 lakh gross in India on Day 8, which fell on Friday, June 19. The film was screened in 228 shows across 51 cities and recorded an overall occupancy of 19 percent. Interestingly, there were no houseful shows reported during the day, while only 20 shows were marked as fast-filling.

The Day 8 performance reflects a noticeable slowdown. On Day 7, the film had collected Rs 48.30 lakh gross. This means the latest collection is around 52.7 percent lower than the previous day’s earnings. While a Friday jump is usually expected due to the start of the weekend, Disclosure failed to register any significant surge.

How did Disclosure perform against Kangana Ranaut’s film?

Even with the drop, Disclosure Day still earned more than Kangana Ranaut‘s film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on the same day. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected Rs 0.10 crore net on Day 8 after running across 531 shows. The film witnessed a massive 77.8 percent decline from its previous day’s net collection of Rs 0.45 crore. So far, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 7.89 crore while the total India net collection has reached Rs 6.65 crore.

When comparing the latest daily figures, Disclosure Day remained ahead despite experiencing a substantial decline of its own. This shows that the Hollywood sci-fi film is still attracting a section of the audience even during its second week.

Obsession continues to dominate the box office

While Disclosure Day managed to stay ahead of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, another film is operating on a completely different level. Curry Barker‘s Obsession collected Rs 1.30 crore net on Day 22. Although that was a 16.1 percent drop from its previous day’s collection of Rs 1.55 crore, the film continues to display strong staying power at the ticket counters. It was running across 1,869 shows and has already accumulated Rs 87.05 crore gross and Rs 73.10 crore net in India. The numbers clearly indicate that Obsession remains far stronger commercially and is continuing to draw audiences even after more than three weeks in theatres.