FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Sweden search their first victory

Netherlands lock horns with Sweden in their second Group F game at the Houston Stadium. Get the full preview right here





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Donyell Malen (R, front) of the Netherlands competes during the group F match between the Netherlands and Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, on June 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)





The competition in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is intensifying with each passing day and tonight things will get even more intense when two European giants – the Netherlands and Sweden lock horns against each other in their second Group F game at the Houston Stadium.

Sweden enters this fixture with massive momentum. Under manager Graham Potter, they dismantled Tunisia 5-1 in their opening match. Their attacking frontline, led by Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak, showed ruthless efficiency, while midfielder Yasin Ayari controlled the tempo after scoring twice in the opener. Sweden sits at the top of the group and can secure a major advantage with another positive result.

The Netherlands, conversely, are under immediate pressure. Ronald Koeman’s side drew 2-2 with Japan in their opening game after throwing away a late lead. The Dutch have struggled for consistency recently, failing to win three of their last four matches. Captain Virgil van Dijk and the defense must eliminate the errors that have plagued them if they want to contain Sweden’s quick counter-attacks.

The tactical matchup presents a clear contrast. The Netherlands will look to control possession in a 4-3-3 formation. Midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders will try to dictate the pace, while Denzel Dumfries provides width to stretch the Swedish defense.

Sweden will likely sit in a compact 3-4-2-1 structure, letting the Dutch have the ball while waiting to strike on the break. The pace of Isak and the physical presence of Gyökeres will severely test the recovery speed of the Dutch center-backs