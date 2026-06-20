Good news for NEET re-exam candidates as six special trains announced for students

The Railways stated that these special services are intended to help students reach their destinations on time and avoid travel-related difficulties on the day of the examination.





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Patna: To facilitate students appearing for the NEET UG re-examination on June 21, the Danapur Division of the Railways will operate six special examination trains across key routes in Bihar and Jharkhand.​ The initiative aims to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for candidates reaching their examination centres.​ According to railway officials, special services have been introduced in anticipation of an expected increase in passenger traffic on the examination day.​

NEET re-exam train schedule: Full list of trains

To assist candidates traveling for their upcoming examinations, the Railways has announced the schedule for six special exam trains departing on June 21. These special services are strategically timed to ensure students can reach their respective exam centers comfortably and return post-examination.

Here is the detailed, route-wise schedule for the special exam trains:

Train Number / Order Departure Station Departure Time Arrival Station Arrival Time 1st Train Patna Junction 4:30 a.m. Darbhanga 9:30 a.m. 2nd Train Buxar 6:30 a.m. Patna 9:15 a.m. 3rd Train Patna 6:20 p.m. Buxar 9:05 p.m. 4th Train Jasidih 3:40 a.m. Danapur 9:00 a.m. 5th Train Danapur 6:15 p.m. Jasidih 11:00 p.m. 6th Train Patna Junction 6:00 a.m. Gaya 9:00 a.m.

Also read: Travelling for NEET? Indian Railways announces 5 special trains; Check timing, route and booking details

The Railways stated that these special services are intended to help students reach their destinations on time and avoid travel-related difficulties on the day of the examination.​ Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has intensified surveillance and security arrangements to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.​

Also read: Big update for students after NEET-UG cancellation as Parliament panel to review CBSE marking, NEET and language policy; details inside

A special monitoring cell has been established, and authorities are maintaining close surveillance on 135 individuals previously identified in cases related to examination fraud, paper leaks, impersonation, and other irregularities in competitive examinations.​

Re-NEET exam: Check advisory to candidates, parents, and guardians

The EOU has also issued an advisory to candidates, parents, and guardians, urging them to remain cautious of fraudsters and misinformation campaigns during the examination period.​ Officials said cybercriminals and anti-social elements may attempt to deceive students through phone calls, messages, emails, or social media posts by falsely claiming to provide question papers, answer keys, or guaranteed success in exchange for money.​

Authorities have advised students to avoid such fraudulent claims and immediately report any suspicious activity to the concerned authorities.​ The enhanced security measures and additional train services are aimed at ensuring that NEET candidates can appear for the examination in a safe, transparent, and stress-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies)