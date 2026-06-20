‘India is not a dharamshala’: Amit Shah’s big statement about Bangladeshi infiltrators in West Bengal

The government in Bengal has adopted the ‘3D’ policy (Detect, Delete, and Deport). Under this initiative, individuals residing illegally are being identified and placed in detention centers.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/india-is-not-a-dharamshala-amit-shahs-big-announcements-about-infiltrators-in-west-bengal-kolkata-narendra-modi-bjp-suvendu-adhikari-bangladeshi-nationals-kolhapur-bsf-8452146/ Copy









(Image: X/@PTI_News)





New Delhi: A significant statement has been issued by Home Minister Amit Shah just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to West Bengal following the BJP’s electoral success there. The Home Minister asserted that the campaign against infiltrators would not cease in West Bengal or anywhere else in the country. Shah stated that the government would not allow infiltration across the Bengal border. This statement comes at a time when action against illegal infiltrators has intensified in West Bengal following Suvendu Adhikari’s rise to prominence. So far, approximately 5,000 illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been expelled from the state.

Also Read: ‘They do not fly to kill people’: What pilots’ body said on preliminary findings in AI-171 crash that killed 260 people

‘Will Not Allow Infiltration Across The Bengal Border’

Speaking from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Home Minister Amit Shah made a major pledge to the people of Bengal. He stated that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the BJP would repay the debt it owes to the people of Bengal. He vowed that every single infiltrator would be expelled. Shah remarked that India is not a ‘dharamshala’; only those born here have the right to reside in the country, and all infiltrators will be deported. Amit Shah noted that over the past 12 years, the BJP and NDA have expanded their governance across the nation and the people of Bengal also blessed the BJP in the last election. “I assure you that not only will infiltration across Bengal’s borders be halted, but we will also identify and flush out every single infiltrator from across the country.”

Also Read: ‘She begged for a photo’: Meloni hits back at Trump, says ‘neither I nor Italy ever beg’; posts hard-hitting video

Suvendu Adhikari Launches ‘3D’ Policy

The government in Bengal has adopted the ‘3D’ policy (Detect, Delete, and Deport). Under this initiative, individuals residing illegally are being identified and placed in detention centers. Bangladesh was rattled by the joint action taken by the state government and the BSF. Following a period of tension between the BSF and the BGB, a three-day meeting at the Director General (DG) level was held in New Delhi. Furthermore, the Bengal government has handed over land to the BSF for the construction of fencing and check-posts along the Bangladesh border; the BSF is prioritizing the installation of fencing in sensitive areas.