The Times of Bengal

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Indians eye record-equalling series whitewash in Chennai

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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill’s side will be looking to complete their 14th bilateral series whitewash against Afghans in Chennai on Saturday.

Updated: June 20, 2026 12:39 PM IST






India vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI is set to take place in Chennai on Saturday. (Image: AI)




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