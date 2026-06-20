LA calls it Diljit Dosanjh Day, but fans across the world will celebrate January 6

Diljit Dosanjh Day declared in Los Angeles. The singer’s global influence has now earned him a rare honour, with January 6 officially recognised as his day. It’s a worldwide celebration!





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Diljit Dosanjh (PC – Instagram)





Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has added another major achievement to his global journey. The Los Angeles City Council has officially declared January 6, 2027, as “Diljit Dosanjh Day” in recognition of his contribution to music, culture and South Asian representation in mainstream American entertainment. The singer, who is currently on his Aura Tour, continues to receive massive appreciation and love from audiences across the world. This special honour reflects Diljit’s journey from performing at local community events to becoming a global music icon. Through his talent, hard work and worldwide appeal, he has introduced Punjabi music to millions of listeners across different countries.

Singh’s record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour played an important role in this achievement, drawing huge crowds and earning praise globally. Diljit also became one of the first South Asian and Punjabi artists to perform on several iconic international stages, creating new opportunities and setting milestones for artists from the region. Let us tell you, Dil-Luminati Tour generated an impressive $137 million (Rs 943 crore) in direct worldwide revenues.

Los Angeles holds a special place in Diljit’s career. He has performed at iconic venues such as the Crypto.com Arena, creating unforgettable moments for his fans. He also made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to host an Apple Music Takeover from the company’s studios in Los Angeles.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Diljit’s team revealed that the civic honour was introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. The post read, “Diljit Dosanjh Day in LA. The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’. Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honors the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalizing Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture.”

Diljit shared the announcement on his Instagram Stories and expressed his gratitude. “DILJIT DOSANJH DAY IN LA. Officially Announced by City Council… What should I say.. Man.. Unreal Feeling Thank You so much, Los Angeles. Next, San Francisco for two nights AURA WORLD TOUR 2026.”

The declaration of “Diljit Dosanjh Day” is more than just an honor for one artist it is a celebration of Punjabi music, culture, and its growing influence around the world. It reflects how Diljit Dosanjh has broken barriers, inspired millions, and proudly represented his roots on the global stage.