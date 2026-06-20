Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur likely to receive rain by THIS date

Notably, the monsoon has been delayed in Maharashtra for the last 12 days. Meanwhile, the arrival of monsoon in Pune has been delayed by 10 days.





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Mumbai Monsoon Latest update





New Delhi: The people of Maharashtra have been experiencing hot and humid weather conditions for several months now. Earlier, the weather department had announced several dates for the arrival of the monsoon but later revised them, indicating a delay in the onset of rains. The India Meteorological Department has once again announced a new date for the monsoon’s arrival. On Friday, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into Maharashtra from June 23. However, it is important to note that it is still unclear which part of the state will receive the rains first.

According to Sudeep Kumar, an expert at the India Meteorological Department, “There is a possibility of increased rainfall in southern Maharashtra from June 22. It is not possible to predict the situation in July now. Information about the forecast for July and August will be announced by the end of June. Also, the weather in Pune will not change much in the coming days. There is no possibility of rain in three-four days.”

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Notably, the monsoon has been delayed in Maharashtra for the last 12 days. Meanwhile, the arrival of monsoon in Pune has been delayed by 10 days. Along with Maharashtra, the monsoon is also likely to reach Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh by June 23.

Here are some of the key details:

Marathwada has a Kharif cultivation area of 49 lakh hectares, and so far, sowing has been completed on 10,000 hectares.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rains along with storms in the region after June 22.

The effect of ‘El Nino’ has caused disruptions in the monsoon rains.

Kharif sowing has been delayed due to lack of rain across the state.

This year, sowing is proposed on 48 lakh hectares in Marathwada.

Cotton crops have been planted on the maximum 5294 hectares.

Sowing of crops like soybean, tur, maize, bajra, moong has been delayed.

Sowing is proposed on 6 lakh 97 thousand hectares in the district, but so far only 818 hectares have been sown.

In the Jalna district, 1,880 hectares have been sown, and in the Beed district, 3502 hectares have been sown.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that rains will become active in eight districts of Marathwada after June 22.

Delhi records warm day at 39.1 degrees Celsius

The national capital recorded a warm day on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 39.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Station-wise data showed that Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR at 40.0 degrees Celsius, which was 1.7 degrees above normal. Palam and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 39.6 degrees Celsius each, with departures of 0.4 degrees and 1.0 degrees above normal, respectively.

Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees above normal. The city started the day with partly cloudy skies. The minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches below the season’s average.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light rainfall and gusty winds at night.