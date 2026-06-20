Co-hosts United States have booked their place in the Round of 32 of FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 2-0 win over Australia on Thursday.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/watch-alex-freeman-helps-usmnt-equal-96-year-old-record-with-2-0-win-over-australia-join-mexico-in-round-of-32-8451694/ Copy









Alex Freeman of the US celebrates after scoring against Australia in FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Image: FIFA)





USMNT vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: United States of America became the second host nation of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in two days to book their berth in the Round of 32 stages on Friday. USMNT hammered Australia 2-0 in their Group D clash at the Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle and they did all of this without the services of their star player Christian Pulisic.

The US, who hammered Paraguay 4-1 in their Word Cup opener last week, notched up successive wins in the World Cup for the first time since the 1930 editions – after 96 years. Just like their clash against Paraguay, the co-hosts benefitted from an own goal Cameron Burgess in the 11th minute of the game to go up 1-0 early. Alex Freeman, the youngest player in the USMNT squad at the age of 21, then doubled his side’s lead in the 43rd minute to ensure their path to the next stage.

Freeman rose high to head in a deflected shot off Sergino Dest for his first career World Cup goal. The goal was confirmed by VAR as Freeman was ruled on-side.

“(He) is doing a fantastic job. The evolution is massive. He’s so humble. He wants to learn. He always listens. He’s a player that you really enjoy being with him. Not only coaching, but being with him,” USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino said about Freeman.

WATCH Alex Freeman score against Australia in FIFA World Cup 2026 match HERE…

Alexander Freeman goal vs Australia | USA vs Australia #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/nYdAfq5pQX — StatPad Football (@StatPadFootball) June 19, 2026

Christian Pulisic’s injury absence didn’t hurt the co-hosts at all. The AC Milan star has 33 goals in 87 international appearances, missed Friday’s match because of a calf injury.

“C.P. is a fantastic player — the quality and the leadership that he gives us. We didn’t have him today, but I think you saw we’re still capable to go out there and get a result and put up a performance,” said Folarin Balogun, who had scored two goals in the 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

The Americans have now scored six goals – a record in a single World Cup, and received contributions from almost everyone in their squad.

The US took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute after a run down the left sideline by Balogun. His pass was targeted at striker Ricardo Pepi but deflected into the net off Australian defender Cameron Burgess.

“I want to be dangerous, I want to create opportunities. It might not always be myself that scores, but if I can force an error that gives us the lead, then for me it’s like a goal as well. It was a special start to the game to give us the momentum,” Balogan was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

The expectations from USMNT are only going to rise after their dominant wins. They will now play their final league match against Turkey on Thursday at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Socceroos, meanwhile, still have a chance of reaching the next stage and will take on Paraguay in their final Group D clash at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday.