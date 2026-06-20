Demanding accountability for repeated examination irregularities, Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijit Dipke stated that dialogue remains open but conditional on the Education Minister’s immediate resignation.





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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister (Image-PTI)





Cockroach Janta Party:Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday declared he will not leave Jantar Mantar until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Addressing a massive crowd of students and supporters at the historic protest site, Dipke demanded strict government accountability and asked the Delhi Police to extend protest permissions. While keeping communication channels open, he maintained that the demonstration against widespread examination irregularities and repeated paper leaks will continue until the minister steps down.

What did Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke demand in Delhi?

The demonstration marks the second major protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party to address systemic flaws in the examination process. Dipke emphasized that student futures cannot be compromised by recurring structural failures, asserting that a leadership change is the non-negotiable first step toward restoring trust.

Dipke said, “I request the authorities… since youth from all over the country is here. They want to sit here till we get justice. (I) request Delhi Police to extend our permission. The protest has been peaceful; we are just innocent students who want to sit here.”

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He also requested Delhi Police to “open a dialogue with the Centre” and asserted, “If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest.”

Dipke also appealed to supporters to join the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar at 6 pm, expressing confidence that police will grant the permission for the extension.

The protest started earlier in the day amid heavy police deployment as students sloganeered and held placards seeking answers from the government over alleged failures in ensuring transparent examinations and protecting the interests of aspirants.

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‘Bring “thali and chammach”: What did Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke say?

Supporters responded to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke’s call to bring “thali and chammach” (plates and spoons), using them as symbols of protest and banging them during the demonstration. Chants of “Dharmendra Pradhan must resign” echoed at the venue, as protesters renewed their demand for accountability over issues related to examination management.

Dipke arrived at the protest venue to huge cheers from the crowd and said they want to resolve the issues faced by the students.

“We are here to solve today’s students’ problems,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)