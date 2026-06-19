Good news for Virat Kohli fans before England ODI series, RCB star is set to…

Virat Kohli was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with a hamstring injury suffered during IPL 2026 final last month.





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Virat Kohli is looking to make his international comeback in ODI series vs England next month. (Photo: IANS)





India vs England 2026: Former India captain Virat Kohli has one goal on his mind and that is to win the ODI World Cup 2027 title with Team India. Kohli has been keeping himself supremely fit and in form with the bat as he prepares for the ICC tournament next year. The former India captain, though, missed out on the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with a hamstring injury.

Kohli injured his hamstring during his match-winning knock of 75 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final last month. He has been sitting on the sidelines since then and is hoping to make a comeback for the three-match ODI series against England beginning at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 14.

There is some good news for the fans of Kohli as the star India cricketer is set to return in India colours for the England series. Kohli now has to report to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to get a clean bill of health to become eligible for the ODI series.

“Kohli has started his rehabilitation and his injury is healing quickly. He is expected to report to the BCCI’s CoE for his fitness assessment and clearance soon,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

“If his recovery goes as planned, Kohli is expected to make his comeback to the team in upcoming England series,” the source added.

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The 37-year-old star Indian batter needs only 203 runs to become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 15000 runs in ODI cricket. Kohli already is the leading century-hitter in ODI history, surpassing Tendulkar and has 54 tons and 77 fifties in his 311 matches so far.

He has been in sublime form in ODI cricket in 2026 so far, scoring 240 runs in 3 games at a strike-rate of 105.26. In 2025, Kohli notched up 651 runs in only 13 matches at an average of 65.1 with 3 hundreds and 4 fifties.

He was also one of the stars of Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they clinched a second successive IPL title. Kohli scored 675 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2026 season. Kohli has reportedly consulted with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwalla, who is based out of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

BCCI to select ODI squad for England series in next few days

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are set to meet soon to announce the squad for ODI series in the next ‘three or four days’. The selectors had announced the squad for the five-match T20I series earlier this month where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got call-up for the first time in his career.

“The selection committee meeting to pick India’s ODI team for the England tour will be held in the next three to four days,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by TOI.

The three-match ODI series against England is set to take place from July 14 to 19 with games taking place in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord’s.