Rajkumar Hirani gives big update on 3 Idiots sequel reveals Rancho and gang new life twist They are experiencing

Is 3 Idiots 2 finally happening? Director Rajkumar Hirani drops a major update on the much-awaited 3 Idiots sequel and shares what is next for Rancho, Raju, and Farhan.





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Rajkumar Hirani shares update on 3 Idiots sequel (PC: IMDb)





More than a decade after 3 Idiots became one of India’s most loved films, conversations around its sequel continue to grow. The 2009 film, which followed the friendship and struggles of three engineering students, left a lasting impact on audiences with its humour, emotion, and strong message about life and education. Now, director Rajkumar Hirani has shared a key update on the sequel, giving fans a glimpse into what Rancho, Farhan, and Raju’s (played by Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi) lives might look like today. While details are still being developed, the idea itself has already sparked excitement among the fans.

Characters in 3 Idiot sequel to face new challenges

According to Rajkumar Hirani, the sequel will not revisit college life but instead explore what happens to the characters nearly 15 to 20 years later. He revealed that Rancho, Farhan and Raju are now grown men, dealing with the pressures and confusion of mid-life. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Rajkumar Hirani revealed, “There is a lot of work left. It’s primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It’s not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?”

3 Idiot sequel script still in development

Rajkumar Hirani also confirmed that the script is still being worked on with writer Abhijat Joshi. He made it clear that the project is not rushing into production, as the team wants to ensure the story is properly developed before moving forward. He said, “The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later.”

Reports suggest that the sequel will also bring back the original cast, including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, though official confirmation is still awaited.

About 3 Idiots

3 Idiots is a comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-written by Abhijat Joshi starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh in the main roles. The movie remains a massive blockbuster in Indian cinema, which is universally celebrated for themes of friendship and education pressure within the Indian education system. 3 Idiots grossed approximately Rs 400 crore worldwide. Fans are eager to see how 3 Idiots sequel continues the story and how the characters grow over time.