Good news for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fans ahead of England series, but star player has been…

Virat Kohli has been included in India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series in England. Check full details and squad





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India’s Virat Kohli walks in as Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal during the second ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at the Nava Raipur International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 03, 2025. (Photo: IANS)





The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the 15-man squad for India’s upcoming 3-match ODI series in England, starting from July 14th at Edgbaston. Star batter and former Virat Kohli, who missed the Indian team’s recent home one-day series against Afghanistan, has been named in the squad but his inclusion remains subject to fitness.

Along with Virat Kohli, right-arm pacer Harshit Rana, who had a lengthy lay-off due to an injury which also saw him miss the entire Indian Premier League 2026 season, has been named in the squad. The BCCI also released India’s squad for the 2-match T20I series in Ireland, which will be a precursor to the series in England.

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Newly appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer will start his captaincy tenure with the 2 matches in Ireland before leading the Men in Blue in a 5-match series in England before the one-days. Notably, India’s first choice leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the Ireland series as he continues to recover from his finger injury at the BCCI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. Ravi Bishnoi has been given the nod in Chakaravarthy’s absence.

But the biggest news is that Virat Kohli is set to return in India colors for the first time since January. He last featured for the Indian team in a 3-match home ODI series against New Zealand which the hosts lost by 2-1.

However, Kohli was in tremendous form in that series as he smashed 93 in the 1st one-day and a century in the series concluder at Indore. With India building up for the ICC Cricket World Cup next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, all eyes will be on his form.

Right-arm seamer Gurnoor Brar, who impressed on his debut ODI series against Afghanistan recently, has also been included in the 15-man one-day squad against England.

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India’s squad and schedule for 3 ODIs against England

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

1st ODI: Tuesday, July 14 at the Edgbaston

2nd ODI: Thursday, July 16 at the Sophia Gardens Stadium

3rd ODI: Sunday, July 19 at the Lord’s Stadium

India’s squad for 2 T20Is in Ireland

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.