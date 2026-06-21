Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Light lashes parts of city, Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune, Sangli, Nagpur, Nashik also likely to...

Data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar received the highest rainfall between 6 am and 7 am, recording 24 mm.





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IMD Mumbai Rain Update (PTI)





Mumbai: Parts of Mumbai witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing relief from heat and humidity. It is important to note that the the light showers came after the southwest monsoon’s delayed arrival and at a time when the Maharashtra capital is facing a water shortage.

Data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar received the highest rainfall between 6 am and 7 am, recording 24 mm. Chembur Fire Station recorded 20 mm, while Mankhurd Fire Station received 16 mm. Between 7 am and 8 am, Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 25 mm each.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur likely to receive rain by THIS date, IMD issues alert

Here are some of the key details:

In the Marathwada region, the weather will remain dry in the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli

Light rain likely in two districts of Nanded and Latur.

An orange alert has been issued for Akola, Amravati and Washim districts due to heat wave.

No alert has been issued for Bhandara and Buldhana districts.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal districts.

An orange alert has been issued for a heat wave in some places.

IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains in the national capital. On Saturday, Delhi saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature even as the IMD has forecast light rain and gusty winds for the day.

Safdarjung, representative of the city’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degree higher than a day before. The minimum at Safdarjung was also 0.7 degree above the normal.

Other weather stations also recorded slight increases in the minimum temperatures. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees higher than Friday.