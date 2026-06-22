FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi surpasses Miroslave Klose, Argentina legend becomes top goal scorer in World Cup history

Lionel Messi has become the highest goal scorer ever in the history of FIFA World Cup. He scored his 17th goal, which helped him surpass Miroslav Klose, against Austria in the World Cup history





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Lionel Messi will look to achieve a world record in FIFA World Cup 2026 match vs Austria on Monday. (Photo: IANS)





The boy from Rosario, the 8-time Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi has added another feather on his cap as he surpassed Germany legend Miroslav Klose to become the highest goal scorer ever in the history of FIFA World Cup. Messi scored his record 17th goal against Austria in Argentina’s 2nd Group J game at the Dallas Stadium.

This was just another example of why Lionel Messi is regarded as the best in the world. The magician is just so unpredictable. No one, not even an Argentine fan, would have expected that Messi would be scoring the opening goal against the discipline Austrian side but Messi showed exactly why he is a freak of nature.

More to follow…