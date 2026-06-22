Lionel Messi overtakes Miroslav Klose as the top goal scorer as Argentina crush Austria to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32

Even if it wasn’t Argentina’s best performance defensively but Lionel Messi’s individual brilliance proved to be the point of difference as La Albiceleste took another major step towards their title defense





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Argentina’s Lionel Messi (right) celebrates after scoring a goal during the group J match between Argentina and Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)





Once again, Lionel Messi proved to be the point of difference for Argentina as the reigning world champions defeated Austria in their 2nd Group J match at the Dallas Stadium. Messi not only became the highest goal scorer in the history of the tournament but also surpassed the same Miroslav Klose to win the most matches in the quadrennial event.

Late Argentina legend Diego Maradona would have been a proud man looking over the current generation defending their world title. What Maradona would have always imagined after his retirement, is now a reality. No one’s really close to La Albiceleste at the moment and no one, even Cristiano Ronaldo, is close to Lionel Messi.

The reigning world champions are through to the round of 32 where the their title defense will actually start but if this is how Argentina are going to play, then even the tournament favorites will have to be wary. The Argentinians were slightly off the mark defensively but whenever Messi touched the ball, something happened.

Messi had a rating of less than 5 when the 1st half began and he ended the night with two goals and a rating of 8.9. That’s his excellence. He could have scored a hattrick if it wasn’t for a missed penalty but it seems as if the entire Argentina side is playing for Messi himself.

Argentina opened the scoring in the 38th minute when captain Lionel Messi scored the game’s first goal as he converted a precise low cross from left back Facundo Medina after a clever dummy from Thiago Almada. With this strike, Messi reached 17 World Cup goals, overtaking Miroslav Klose to become the outright top scorer in tournament history.

Austria put up a disciplined defensive performance in their 4-2-3-1 shape, with Marcel Sabitzer and Michael Gregoritsch creating a few dangerous moments on the counter-attack. However, Argentina’s defense, led by Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez, held firm to secure the clean sheet.

Deep into the 2nd half, Argentina found the back of the net yet again when Lionel Messi scored through a rebound.

Lionel Messi sealed Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria deep through a swift counter-attack. After Messi set up Julian Alvarez for a clear opportunity, Alvarez’s initial strike was blocked. Messi stayed alive in the box, collected the rebound, and drilled it home to secure his brace.

When will Argentina play next?

Argentina will play their last Group J game against Jordan on Sunday, June 28 at the Dallas Stadium.