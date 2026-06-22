Muh se itni gandagi…: Sunil Pal takes a dig at Samay Raina after India Got Latent Season 2 episode 1 releases

Sunil Pal has given a strong yet light-hearted reply to Samay Raina’s ‘brush joke’ in the same style, which has caught attention online. Watch the video.





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Samay Raina and Sunil Pal





Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is in the news these days for India’s Got Latent Season 2. Sunil Pal has responded to Samay Raina’s controversial joke from Kapil Sharma’s show, where Samay had asked, “Why don’t you brush your teeth?” Now, Sunil has given a strong yet light-hearted reply in the same style, which has caught attention online. In a recent interaction, mimicry artist Jay Verma, perfectly imitating Samay’s signature mannerisms, asked Sunil Pal about appearing on India’s Got Latent.

Taking a playful dig at Samay’s name before addressing the viral “brush joke,” Sunil said: “Samay Raina, main tujhe issliye maaf kar raha hoon kyunki raat ke time hum show karte hain aur tere naam ka matlab hi raat ka time hai. Samay matlab time aur Raina matlab raat. Raat ke time ki hum respect karte hain.” (Samay Raina, I am forgiving you because we perform our shows at night, and even your name means nighttime ‘Samay’ means time and ‘Raina’ means night. We respect the night.)

He added, “Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?” (You told me I don’t brush my teeth, right? But you actually do brush yours, so why does such filth come out of your mouth, man?)

Sunil had expressed his objection to the comedy style of Samay

This reel of Sunil Pal has surfaced on social media, in which the comedian is asked – some such things have happened to you in the show, such actions have happened which have hurt you a lot. In fact, recently Sunil and Samay had a face-off in The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India, when Sunil expressed his objection to Samay’s style of comedy. That clip of the same show has been shown in which Samay is seen saying to Sunil Pal – I have no problem with you sir, I just have one thing, why don’t you brush your teeth?

What happened between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina?

Let’s find out what happened between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina. The feud between the two began last year when Sunil criticized Samay for using foul language in the first season of India’s Got Latent. He also advised Samay to learn clean comedy from Kapil Sharma.

Samay later responded to Sunil Pal’s remarks in his comeback stand-up special, Still Alive, earlier this year. During the special, Samay claimed that Kapil himself wanted to appear on India’s Got Latent. He also called Sunil insecure and desperate.