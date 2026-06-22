Panic within Uddhav Thackeray faction as 14 out of 20 MLAs ready to join Eknath Shinde; emergency meeting called

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has 20 MLAs in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; if 14 of them break away to join the Shinde faction, Uddhav would be left with only six MLAs.





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New Delhi: After six rebel MPs, 14 MLAs are now also prepared to join Eknath Shinde. This news has caused a stir within the Uddhav faction, prompting them to call an emergency meeting this afternoon. Following the rebellion by Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, the party now faces the threat of a split among its MLAs as well. According to sources, 14 of Uddhav’s MLAs are in contact with Eknath Shinde. Amidst talk of this poaching attempt, Uddhav Thackeray has convened a crucial meeting with the MLAs at ‘Shivalaya’ today at 2:30 PM. Reports indicate that the issue of the poaching attempt was also discussed earlier at 12:00 PM.

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Eknath Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’?

Eknath Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ appears to be succeeding; after the MPs, he has now set his sights on Uddhav’s MLAs. This presents a double crisis for Uddhav. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has 20 MLAs in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; if 14 of them break away to join the Shinde faction, Uddhav would be left with only six MLAs.

The Shinde faction has now moved to poach MLAs after having already secured Uddhav’s MPs. Six rebel UBT MPs may make a major announcement during a press conference in Delhi today. Uddhav now faces the significant challenge of managing the MPs while simultaneously keeping a close watch on the MLAs.

‘14 MLAs Ready To Break Away From Uddhav’s faction’

According to sources, 14 of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s 20 MLAs are preparing to form a separate faction or join the Shinde camp. The Thackeray faction has become aware of this development, prompting them to call an emergency meeting at their residence. The Thackeray faction is now deeply concerned about the potential poaching of its MLAs. If the MLAs join the Shinde faction alongside the MPs, it could trigger a massive upheaval in Maharashtra politics.

‘The Arrival of MPs Will Further Strengthen Mahayuti’

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar commented on the possibility of several Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs joining the Shinde faction today, stating that this would strengthen the Mahayuti alliance and bolster the NDA government at the Centre.

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Government Should Focus On Governance: Aditya Thackeray

Taking a dig at ‘Operation Tiger,’ Aaditya Thackeray remarked that the government should focus on governance instead. He questioned the state of foreign policy, the water situation, internal security, and inflation, asserting that the government does not know how to govern. He claimed that the BJP turns a deaf ear to the concerns of farmers and women, and that nothing but political poaching is taking place.