Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gets special birthday wish from PM Narendra Modi: pray for his…

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s 52nd birthday is being celebrated and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on extended birthday wishes. Check.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/tamil-nadu-cm-vijay-gets-special-birthday-wish-from-pm-narendra-modi-i-pray-for-his-8454078/ Copy









Thalapathy Vijay and PM Modi (PC – Instagram)





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s 52nd birthday is being celebrated and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, praying for a long and healthy life. “Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi posted on X. This year marks a historic milestone for him, following his party’s incredible success in its very first assembly election.

Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life.@TVKVijayHQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2026

Vijay founded the party in 2024. Vijay’s victory is particularly striking given the context. Entering politics amid scepticism, controversies, and comparisons with past actor-politicians, he faced formidable opponents and entrenched party machinery. Yet, by converting fan enthusiasm into votes and leveraging a campaign focused on issues like anti-drug initiatives and social justice, he has rewritten expectations. Tamil Nadu has witnessed actor-politicians before, but Vijay’s rise–rooted in both cinematic charisma and a carefully crafted political narrative–signals a generational shift.

Grand fireworks display marks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s 52nd birthday

His birthday was celebrated with a grand fireworks display in Sivakasi on Sunday night, drawing hundreds of spectators and party supporters to the event.Organised by members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the celebration featured a spectacular one-hour non-stop fireworks show in Sivakasi, widely known as India’s fireworks capital.The display included colourful aerial fireworks and a range of fancy pyrotechnic effects that illuminated the night sky.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | To mark the birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) organized a grand celebration in Sivakasi. Actor Jai and State Minister Keerthana also participated in the celebrations pic.twitter.com/4iYIHanH3D — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Actor Jai and State Minister Keerthana attended the celebrations and watched the fireworks alongside members of the public. Hundreds of spectators gathered with their families to witness the event, with many capturing the display on their mobile phones.