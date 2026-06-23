FIFA World Cup 2026: England and Ghana share the spoils at Boston

Ghana’s five-man backline remained resilient, clearing away a succession of late English crosses





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Harry Kane of England celebrates his goal during the group L match between England and Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, on June 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)





Thomas Tuchel’s England were held to a frustrating goalless draw in their second Group L match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Boston Stadium.

Following opening-day wins for both sides, this stalemate keeps them tied at the top of the group with four points each.

Thomas Tuchel made two changes to the England lineup, bringing in Marc Guehi and Djed Spence. Midfielder Jude Bellingham also made history during the match, becoming the youngest player ever to reach 50 caps for the England men’s senior national team at just 22 years old.

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Despite controlling a majority of the possession, England struggled to break through Ghana’s disciplined defensive system.

Under the guidance of Carlos Queiroz, the Black Stars set up a compact low block that heavily frustrated the English attackers. Midfield anchor Thomas Partey shielded his defense perfectly, completely cutting off supply lines to captain Harry Kane, who found very little space to operate inside the penalty box.

England’s best opportunities came from wide areas, with Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon looking to threaten on the flanks, but Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare stood firm. Tempers flared briefly in a physical encounter, resulting in yellow cards for England’s Declan Rice in the first half and Ghana’s Iñaki Williams in the second period.

Tuchel turned to his bench after the hour mark, introducing Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Eberechi Eze to spark the attack. However, Ghana’s five-man backline remained resilient, clearing away a succession of late English crosses.

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The draw maintains England’s historic unbeaten record against African nations at the World Cup, while Ghana will be the happier side after securing a vital point in their push for the knockout rounds.

Who else will be in action today?

In the other Group L match, Croatia will lock horns with Panama whereas Colombia will take on DR Congo in their 2nd Group K match in the morning. Additionally, Group A and B matches will conclude later on the day.