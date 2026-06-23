Sree Charani becomes number 1 W-T20I bowler in the middle of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Charani claimed the top spot after emerging as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, collecting 10 wickets across just three appearances





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India Women’s Shree Charani celebrates after dismissing Pakistan Women’s Rameen Shamim during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India Women and Pakistan Women, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)





Indian young left-arm spinner Sree Charani, who became a major revelation for India during the Women’s ODI World Cup triumph last year, has become the number 1 ranked bowler in the latest ICC W-T20I Player Rankings. The 21-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner reached the pinnacle for the first time in her career after getting off to an incredible start to the ongoing 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

Charani claimed the top spot after emerging as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, collecting 10 wickets across just three appearances. Her spectacular run began with a destructive spell of 3/21 against Pakistan in Edgbaston, which she followed up by dismantling the Netherlands with a clinical four-wicket haul (4/19) in Leeds.

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Even during India’s recent four-wicket defeat against South Africa at Old Trafford, Charani shone brightly, removing opening batters Laura Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen in the powerplay to finish with figures of 3/24.

This string of consecutive match-defining performances provided enough ranking points for Charani to overtake England spinner Linsey Smith, who dropped down to third place. England’s Charlie Dean moved up to second position, while former top-ranked bowler Sophie Ecclestone climbed four places to occupy fourth.

Charani’s rapid ascent to World No. 1 is particularly remarkable considering she made her international debut just a little over 12 months ago during India’s 2025 tour of England.

She has quickly established herself as the core of India’s spin attack, matching Poonam Yadav’s historic record of 10 wickets in a single T20 World Cup edition in just three games.

India gear up for Bangladesh after disappointment against South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India, who are chasing their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup, will be looking to bounce back against Bangladesh after losing their previous Group A match against South Africa by 6 wickets at Old Trafford to suffer their first loss of the tournament.

Opting to bat, India started strongly but stumbled in the death overs, finishing on 158/7. Shafali Verma top-scored with 31, while Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail took two wickets each.

In response, Indian spinner Shree Charani struck early to leave South Africa at 25/2. However, Kapp smashed an unbeaten 45-ball 81, anchoring a decisive 97-run partnership with Tazmin Brits (40) to guide the Proteas to 161/4 with five balls to spare.

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav and Prema Rawat (replaced Shreyanka Patil due to an ankle injury).