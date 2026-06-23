Has Monsoon reached Delhi NCR? Here’s what IMD has said

While changing weather conditions bring temporary relief to Delhi NCR, the IMD confirms the southwest monsoon hasn’t officially arrived yet.





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Commuters move on a two-wheeler amid rain (PTI image)





Delhi monsoon update: In a significant update for the residents of the national capital, Delhi NCR is experiencing a shift in weather with cloud cover, rainfall and high humidity, leading many to believe the South west monsoon has officially arrived. However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon winds are yet to fully established themselves over the national capital as of June 23. Notably, the current weather pattern is characterized by pre-monsoon activity, driven by changing atmospheric conditions rather than the official onset. While these conditions bring temporary relief from the relentless summer heat, residents must wait a bit longer for the formal arrival. Here are all the details you need to know about the Monsoon update issued by the IMD.

Has South west monsoon reached Delhi NCR?

This transitional phase is marked by strong winds, sudden downpours, and elevated humidity levels, which are classic indicators of pre-monsoon systems rather than a sustained monsoon current. The IMD continues to monitor the atmospheric indicators closely, noting that while the capital is seeing increased moisture and localized rain, the structural criteria required to declare the official onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi NCR have not yet been fully satisfied.

Also read: Delhi Monsoon ALERT! When will South West monsoon reach the national capital? Check detailed IMD prediction

Relief for residents of National Capital

The National Capital on Saturday saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature even as the India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and gusty winds for the day. Safdarjung, representative of the city’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degree higher than a day before. The minimum at Safdarjung was also 0.7 degree above the normal.

Other weather stations also recorded slight increases in the minimum temperatures. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees higher than Friday, a report by PTI news agency said.

Also read: Delhi Weather Today, 07 June 2026: Heavy rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, IMD issues alert

Ridge recorded a minimum of 26 degrees and Ayanagar 27.7 degrees, with a rise of 1.5 degrees and 1.2 degrees respectively. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and gusty winds for the day.

“Partly cloudy skies are expected to persist on Saturday. A spell of very light to light rain is expected from afternoon to evening, along with thunderstorm and strong gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph,” IMD official said said.

(With inputs from agencies)