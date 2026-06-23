Sharvari Wagh expresses gratitude after Main Vaapas Aaunga success: “Every actor dreams of…”

Sharvari Wagh has thanked fans after Main Vaapas Aaunga exceeded expectations at the box office. As the film continued to gain momentum in its second week, the actress shared an emotional message for fans who have embraced the film and its story.





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Sharvari Wagh (PC: Instagram)





Success often feels sweeter when it arrives through the love of audiences, and that is exactly what seems to be happening for Sharvari Wagh. The actress has been overwhelmed by the response to Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has continued to attract viewers even after its opening week. What makes the film’s journey particularly interesting is that it did not begin with massive numbers. Instead, it gradually found its audience through positive word of mouth and strong appreciation for its performances and emotional storytelling. As the film continues its impressive run in cinemas, Sharvari has taken a moment to thank fans for their support and share her gratitude for the love being showered on the project.

Sharvari Wagh thanks fans for their unwavering support

Sharvari Wagh has always spoken passionately about Main Vaapas Aaunga and the impact the story had on her from the moment she read the script. Following the film’s success, the actress expressed her gratitude towards audiences who have connected with the story and shared positive feedback. She shared a series of images on Instagram and wrote, “I don’t know if there’s a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people’s hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love… I’ve been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes.

Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling.

Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full”

Her post was flooded with warm messages from friends, colleagues, and fans, all appreciating her dedication and sending their best wishes for what lies ahead. The emotional response from viewers has touched not only Sharvari but also the entire team behind the film. Director Imtiaz Ali recently shared how deeply moved he was by the appreciation coming from audiences.

For Sharvari Wagh, the success marks another important milestone in her career, especially as audiences continue to praise her performance alongside co-stars Diljit Dosanjh, and Vedang Raina.

Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed growth in second week

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Main Vaapas Aaunga has been its impressive second-week performance. Despite opening with modest collections, the film steadily built momentum because of audience reactions and positive word of mouth. Reports suggest that the film recorded a jump of more than 130% during its second Saturday and Sunday, highlighting the growing interest among people.

How much has Main Vaapas Aaunga earned so far?

Main Vaapas Aaunga has shown consistent growth since its release. On its opening day (Day 1), the film Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.15 crore with 11% occupancy at the Indian box office. Currently, the upward trend continued into the second week, with worldwide collections reaching approximately Rs 44 crore and Rs 27 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.

With box office numbers still growing, let’s see how many records will Main Vaapas Aaunga make in the coming weeks.