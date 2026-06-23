Lucknow Fire Live: At least 15 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday. Police have arrested the owner of the building. CM Yogi Adityanath has formed an SIT to investigate the matter.





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Lucknow Fire Live: Authorities seal building, owner arrested, CM Yogi orders suspension of 4 officials | IImage: PTI





Lucknow Fire Live: At least 15 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a commercial building housing a gaming zone and a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday. Following the tragic fire, the action taken by the development authority has come under scrutiny as the structure where the fire incident took place had been issued a demolition order in 2016 for unauthorised construction. However, authorities revoked the demolition order less than two months later.